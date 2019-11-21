COMMENT

In the aftermath of the successful passage of the End of Life Choice bill and its progress toward a national referendum, Maggie Barry, leader of the bill's opposition declared; "This means war!"

A dramatic and puzzling declaration.

It's almost axiomatic, that the first casualty of war is the truth. That certainly seems to apply here as the truth about the bill and its aim to provide a legal basis for medically assisted dying for the terminally ill has, in my opinion, been pummeled, sidelined, distorted and ignored by the religious zealots whom I believe Ms Barry leads and represents.

