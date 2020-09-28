Legacy Esports are on the cusp of making esports history for the League of Legends oceania scene, led by Hamiltonian Quin Korebrits.

Since the League of Legend's World Championship inception in 2011, never has an Oceanic team made it to the group stages of the tournament, but that could all change on Wednesday.

After dominating both the 2020 spring and summer seasons, winning both seasons, of the Oceanic Pro League, Legacy Esports jetted over to China to take part in one of esports top premier events.

This year has been a turn of fortunes for the team since 2019, where they only won one game out of 20.

The team has been contesting the play-ins stage of the tournament, and were put into a strong group which contained one of League of Legend's top North American teams, Team Liquid.

With a strong performance against Brazilian powerhouse INTZ, Legacy were faced with the daunting task of taking on Team Liquid in their second game. While it wasn't a slaughter for the Oceanic team, Team Liquid were dominant in their performance and took the win leaving Legacy with a 1-1 win loss record.

Despite the loss, Legacy regrouped and picked up a massive win against Turkey's SuperMassive Esports with Hamiltonian Quin Korebrits taking out player of the match with one of the best individual performances seen at the Worlds play-ins stages.

His performance drew praise from one of the game's top commentators and analyst David 'Phreak' Turely.

"I'm not a fan of any team in particular. I'm just a fan of whoever plays the best League of Legends and right now that just happens to be Raes from Legacy. Show some respect," Turley said on his Twitter account.

The result meant Legacy Esports would play in a tie-breaker against Team Liquid, who had been shocked by INTZ earlier and picked up their first defeat matching Legacy's 2-1 win-loss ratio.

Team Liquid were still too good for the Oceanic team and took out the victory to take the top spot in the group and send them on to the group stages.

Despite the loss, the second-place finish means Legacy Esports still has their best shot at making the group stage as they face the winner of the Group B third and fourth playoff.

Their opponents will either be Latin American team Rainbow7 or one of China's most famous esports teams, LGD Gaming on Wednesday.