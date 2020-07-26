Hospice Whanganui's chief executive Karen Anderson is closing the door on a chapter of her life and stepping down from the role.

After 14 and a half years, the time had come for her to start living life at a slower pace, Anderson said.

But she certainly did not leave without one final challenge: the pressures of Covid-19.

Anderson was meant to leave before the lockdown but decided to stay on and lead the team until alert level 2.

"Those couple of months of level 4 and 3, and the build-up to level 4, I think they were some of the most challenging."

She said Hospice Whanganui heavily felt uncertainty and concern about its revenue, shops, fundraising, donors and support for patients and their families.

"All the uncertainty for staff, it was really challenging, but having said that it was probably one of the most satisfying and fulfilling times going through that with the team," Anderson said.



"During Covid they were just outstanding, it was such a privilege to work alongside them during that time."

She said from what she had heard the team was doing really well and fundraising, and the opportunity shops are back up and running.

More than a decade ago, Anderson was service manager at the Whanganui District Health Board, running a number of clinical services, and was seeking a new challenge.

After talking about the role with the hospice's chief executive at the time, she became excited by the variety it offered through the clinical side and working with volunteers, donors and retail staff.

"You might go into work with a plan or a list of the things to achieve that day and find that something else has come by and you're doing something else so it was always varied and interesting."

She said there had been many highs and good times in the role but it always came back to the people - "that's where the real joy in a job comes from".

Karen Anderson giving a preview of the new Erson Wing at Hospice Whanganui in May 2018. Photo / File

Anderson loved working with people in all roles, from the volunteers and staff, to donors like Farming Friends who continued to donate every year, even through challenges such as M. bovis and Covid-19.

"And the patients and family - what a huge privilege to be part of that journey, that wonderful service that hospice provides.

"I just never ceased to be amazed by patients and those looking after them at how amazing they are really."

She said the hospice has a great skill and gift "for people having a good death".

"Hospice has a great skill of empowering patients and families to do things and go through things that normally you could never imagine that you would and do it with good support and come through it well."

During her time in the role, Hospice Whanganui tripled its doctor numbers and medical resources which has been important for patients, families and the clinical team.

She said the hospice has also achieved pay parity for nurses with their Whanganui DHB counterparts.

"They are worth every bit of that, every dollar that we can pay, and to be able to achieve that was really outstanding."

But now it is time "to enjoy life, to really have quality and quantity with my family and friends and just relax", she said.

Anderson and her husband Paul had some exciting things planned, she said.

Hospice Whanganui's new chief executive, Davene Vroon, will be welcomed with a powhiri today.

Originally from Whanganui, Vroon has worked for the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Trade for some years, most recently as New Zealand's Deputy High Commissioner in Papua New Guinea. She has also worked in the humanitarian sector and in organisational development and leadership.