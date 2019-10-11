

Failing to wear a seatbelt may have been a factor in a fatal crash near Haruru Falls yesterday.

It was one of a number of crashes across Northland yesterday that had police warning motorist to drive to the wet conditions.

The dead driver was the sole occupant of a light van that was heading towards Paihia about 9.50am when it veered off the road, hit a bank and rolled.

The van came to rest on its side across one lane of Puketona Rd, just west of Lily Pond Lane.

The driver was thrown from the van as it rolled, leaving him with critical injuries.

He died at the scene despite the efforts of emergency services.

Senior Sergeant Ian Row, of Northland police, said it was not immediately clear why the van had left the road, but the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

He urged drivers to buckle up and be careful on wet roads.

The police serious crash unit is investigating. The death brings Northland's road toll for 2019 to 23.

Puketona Rd was closed between Puketona Junction and Haruru Falls until 12.15pm.

Police were still working to contact the victim's next of kin last night.

Meanwhile, during rush hour in Whangārei an ambulance heading to a job, and a van collided at a major intersection.

A collision between an ambulance responding to a job and a van at a Whangārei intersection. Photo / Kristin Edge

Police were at the intersection of Kamo Rd and Western Hills Drive, on State Highway One at the north end of the city, shortly after the crash at 8.45am.

Officers were directing traffic, which continued to flow but through reduced lanes. The road was wet at the time.

Acting Sergeant Vaughan Gillingham said the driver of the van, travelling south on Kamo Rd, was taken to hospital to be checked but suffered no injuries. The ambulance had been heading north on Western Hills Drive.

Gillingham said investigations were continuing.



A van also struck a power pole on Anzac Rd about 10.40am. The driver was not injured but the power company had been notified.

Rowe urged drivers to take car on wet roads.