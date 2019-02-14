Ambulance in crash

A crash involving an ambulance and a car brought traffic to a standstill on State Highway 1 for almost two hours yesterday. The smash occurred at the intersection of SH1 and Omahuta Rd, just south of Mangamuka Bridge, about 2.30pm, blocking both lanes. Police, Okaihau Fire Brigade, a rescue helicopter and multiple ambulances responded. St John Northland operations manager Andy Gummer said the ambulance involved was a ''patient transfer vehicle'' which had been taking a patient from Kaitaia Hospital to Whangārei. One patient was flown to Whangārei Hospital while another was transported by road. At edition time yesterday it was not clear whether the patient being transferred was the one airlifted to hospital. A total of three people were involved with the third being uninjured, Gummer said. The highway was closed in both directions for close to two hours. Both lanes were cleared and re-opened about 4.20pm.

Four new constables

Four police constables destined for the beat in Northland have graduated from the Royal New Zealand Police College. Deputy Commissioner Mike Clement, other members of the Police Executive and Hon Stuart Nash were present at the ceremony yesterday. The Wing Patron Jenny-May Clarkson was unable to attend, but instead spent Tuesday with her wing. Clarkson is a well-known face on New Zealand television, as a news and sports presenter and a former sporting star. She was a serving officer for nine years as a constable in Hamilton. The age of graduates ranged between 18 and 48. Wing 323 began their studies at RNZPC in October last year and come from varied backgrounds. The wing is being dispersed to Northland 4, Waitemata 10, Auckland 10, Counties Manukau 11, Waikato 6, Bay of Plenty 9, Eastern 6, Central 7, Wellington 3, Tasman 2, Canterbury 7 and Southern 5.

Lucky Lotto wins

Eight lucky Lotto players, including a ticket holder in Northland, got a mid-week boost to their bank account after each winning $19,854 with Lotto second division. The winning Northland ticket was bought through MyLotto. The other winners were from Auckland and Havelock North.

Free-diver named

One of the two men who died while free diving for seafood near Otago on Tuesday comes from Northland. Emergency services were called to Harbour Tce in Kakanui, about 15km south of Oamaru, just before 6pm on Tuesday. Their names have been released by police. They were brothers Kereta Tatana, 24, of Ahipara, Northland, and 30-year-old Whererika Popata of Windsor, North Otago. One man made his way back to the shore with no injuries. A second man was found deceased by helicopter and brought back to the shoreline, police said. The third man was located deceased by a surfer who assisted with getting the victim to a boat to be returned to shore.

Tikipunga talks

Want to help make Tikipunga an even better place to live, work and play in? The Whangarei District Council is holding a free sausage sizzle on Saturday from 5pm to 6.30pm so locals can learn more about the council's Community Led Projects programme. It is to be held at the Tikipunga Football Club.