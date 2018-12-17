One person has been taken to hospital after a car flipped and landed on its roof on Whanganui's Alma Rd.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Gorran Ave at 6.12pm on Monday with the vehicle up-ended in the middle of the road.

The sole occupant was attended to by ambulance staff and transported to Whanganui Hospital.

Police set up road blocks, closing part of Alma Rd down and diverting traffic but this was lifted just after 7pm.

Passers-by were unsure how the car had come to be up-ended, but the road does have a series of roadworks in operation.

No other vehicle was involved.

"It looks like the driver got out of the vehicle themselves," a police spokesperson said.