

Some of Waimarama's feelings of isolation in storms and other calamities could be overcome by the use of a 680kVA diesel-power generator to bolster the area's electricity supply.

The back-up is the first of its type on the Unison Networks system and will provided a more resilient, adaptable and reliable alternative for up to 450 properties, Unison relationship manager Danny Gough says.

It's been welcomed by Fire and Emergency New Zealand and Civil Defence Waimarama controller Peter Morrell.

"There was a major weather event a few years ago where the supply was lost, and the battery back-up failed, causing telecom services to shut down," he said.

"It was one of those storms you never forget as the community was completely cut off, the roads were damaged, power was lost, and then the phones failed."

"Having this back-up is going to be excellent support for keeping our community up-and-running," he said.

Gough said added generation also allowed Unison to be adaptable and manage routine maintenance in the area without significantly disrupting power supply for customers.

It's one of several generation projects Unison is working on to improve the reliability and resilience of supply.

Once the capability of the generators was realised, he said, Unison would look to use the solution at other sites.