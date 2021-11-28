Beetroot burgers

Place NZ avocado and all other smash ingredients into a bowl. Mash roughly with a fork until just blended together and still a little chunky. Set aside.

In a large bowl add the grated beetroot, mince, egg, Dijon mustard, basil, salt and pepper. Mix until combined. Split the mix into four piles. Roll each pile into a patty shape roughly the size of the Tip Top supersoft sesame king burger buns.

Heat your barbecue. Once the grill plate is hot, cook the patties for roughly 4 minutes each side or until browned and cooked right through. At the same time, cook the halloumi slices on the barbecue for 1–2 minutes each side until golden. Remove from the grill and set aside.

Lather the cut side of the burgers with aioli, then place the burger buns cut side down onto the barbecue grill plate for 1–2 minutes until golden and warmed.

Build your burger. Place the base of the bun on a plate. Lather over a generous amount of avocado smash. Place the beetroot patty over, layer slices of halloumi and pickles, tomato slices and lettuce. Top with a burger bun.