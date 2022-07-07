Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Recipes

Warm blueberry miso breakfast bowl

for 1 people

Tamara West

Aaron Brunet
By
Aaron Brunet

Masterchef winner and chef.

This breakfast was created on a cool, spring day when a warm, healthy breakfast was required. It sounds a little weird but tastes great.

I especially like the sweet jubey raisins and the way the berries on top get thawed just enough to be soft but still stay cool and fresh. And the miso? Not as mad as you might think - it works just like salt does in porridge but it adds a little more richness and depth, too.

I like to grind my own seeds in a coffee grinder but you can just as easily use a bought mix like LSA (linseeds, sunflower seeds and almonds).

Ingredients

⅓ cupGround seeds, (sesame, sunflower and pumpkin) or use LSA (Main)
1 TbspGround almonds
½ cupFrozen blueberries (Main)
2 TbspRaisins
½ cupOrange juice
½ tspMiso paste, use red miso, or 1/4 tsp of salt

To serve

5Frozen blueberries
½ Bananas, sliced into chunks
1 TbspGround almonds
1 TbspSliced almonds

Directions

  1. Place ground seeds, ground almonds, blueberries, raisins and orange juice in a small pot and bring to a simmer. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring and mashing the blueberries as they soften.
  2. Remove from heat and stir in miso paste, mixing well to dissolve it evenly.
  3. Serve in a bowl, topped with more frozen blueberries, the banana and the ground and sliced almonds.

Collections you may like

Recipes supplied by