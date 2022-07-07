Warm blueberry miso breakfast bowl

This breakfast was created on a cool, spring day when a warm, healthy breakfast was required. It sounds a little weird but tastes great.
I especially like the sweet jubey raisins and the way the berries on top get thawed just enough to be soft but still stay cool and fresh. And the miso? Not as mad as you might think - it works just like salt does in porridge but it adds a little more richness and depth, too.
I like to grind my own seeds in a coffee grinder but you can just as easily use a bought mix like LSA (linseeds, sunflower seeds and almonds).
Ingredients
|⅓ cup
|Ground seeds, (sesame, sunflower and pumpkin) or use LSA (Main)
|1 Tbsp
|Ground almonds
|½ cup
|Frozen blueberries (Main)
|2 Tbsp
|Raisins
|½ cup
|Orange juice
|½ tsp
|Miso paste, use red miso, or 1/4 tsp of salt
To serve
|5
|Frozen blueberries
|½
|Bananas, sliced into chunks
|1 Tbsp
|Ground almonds
|1 Tbsp
|Sliced almonds
Directions
- Place ground seeds, ground almonds, blueberries, raisins and orange juice in a small pot and bring to a simmer. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring and mashing the blueberries as they soften.
- Remove from heat and stir in miso paste, mixing well to dissolve it evenly.
- Serve in a bowl, topped with more frozen blueberries, the banana and the ground and sliced almonds.