Police expect a 12-month-old Far North boy who had stopped breathing when his family found him face down in a small creek to make a full recovery.

And the boy's grandmother is being credited with helping save his life after performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

The alarm was raised on Sunday morning as the family was preparing to go to the beach for Father's Day and it was noticed he was missing.

The boy was found in a creek at the rear of the family's property at Cooper's Beach, in Doubtless Bay.

Constable Brett Walford said the boy's grandmother started CPR and he resumed breathing just as police arrived.

With the nearest ambulance 45 minutes away, police transported the child, his mother and a paramedic to Kaitaia Hospital.

There he was warmed and observed before being transferred to Whangārei Hospital by the Northland rescue helicopter, where he underwent a range of tests and further observation.

"It was a great relief to find the youngster breathing, thanks to his grandmother, just as we got there," Walford said.

"Going by what we heard from the hospital yesterday we expect him to make a full recovery."