Philip Weber has written a lot of nonsense about vaccinations. This sort of false propaganda has led us to the state we are in now. Some of us are old enough to remember when all hospitals had an isolation ward full of children with measles, diptheria, polio, etc; some of whom were damaged for life.

Do you remember iron lungs ? Or children with leg calipers? In the worst year for polio 173 people in New Zealand died. Did you know that all NZ schools were closed for months to prevent the spread? You don't hear of polio now because

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.