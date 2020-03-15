[140320WCLGComiss-9.JPG] Joseph Barber spoke first in the pōwhiri for Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon. [140320WCLGComiss-8.JPG] Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon is flanked by Whanganui MP Harete Hipango and Whanganui kuia Uru Gardiner as he listens

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.