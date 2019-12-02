When you are supplying a product that enables independence you look for a workforce that understands the benefits it provides. That is how Mark Simmonds, owner of Whanganui company GPSOS, sees it and the reason why he looked to Workbridge - an employment service for people with disabilities or health conditions to recruit members for his team.

GPSOS supplies independence alarms and staff work over three shifts a day to answer calls, update the database and provide 24-hour monitoring.

Since June, the company has employed nine staff recruited through the agency and Workbridge manager Jan Lawton has presented it with an Above and Beyond award to celebrate International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD).

"My belief is that if someone has an ability, they deserve an opportunity," Simmonds said.

"We have a dedicated and loyal workforce who always arrive early for their shifts and do a great job."

Chief operations manager Scott Lee said the workers have a good understanding of clients' needs.

"They might get a call from someone who seems to have a small problem like a blown light bulb.

"To most of us, that's a small problem but the client at the other end of the phone may not be able to get out to buy a replacement bulb for a few days because they are dependent on someone to take them to the supermarket.

"In the meantime, they have to cope with a dark bedroom.

"Our service enables us to contact someone who can help them get a new bulb but an understanding voice on the phone is the first step towards solving the problem."

Three workers at GPSOS have physical disabilities which limit their mobility and some adaptations have been made.

"We had to lower the access scanner to enable them to get into the building," said Simmonds.

"At the moment, we're having the timer on the lift adjusted so it allows more time for people in wheelchairs to get in and out."

Hydraulic lifts, adjustable chairs and a desk have also been installed thanks to Lawton's help in securing funding from the Ministry of Social Development (MSD).

"It is thanks to Ministry of Social Development and Workbridge that we have such a successful outcome," Simmonds said.

Lawton has previously made Above and Beyond presentations to a number of Whanganui employers and most recently nominated Axiam Plastics for the 2019 Attitude ACC Employer Award.

GPSOS is the first local employer to recruit such a large number of its team through Workbridge, she said.

"It is such a waste of people's abilities to be sitting at home when they have so much to offer," she said.

"We have people with some amazing skills to share."

Today is the annual observance day of people with a disability or health condition.

It was proclaimed by a United Nations General Assembly resolution in 1992.

It aims to promote the rights and well-being of people with disabilities in all spheres of society and to increase awareness in every aspect of political, social, economic and cultural life.