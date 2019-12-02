When you are supplying a product that enables independence you look for a workforce that understands the benefits it provides.

That is how Mark Simmonds, owner of Whanganui company GPSOS, sees it and the reason why he looked to Workbridge - an employment service for people with disabilities or health conditions to recruit members for his team.

GPSOS supplies independence alarms and staff work over three shifts a day to answer calls, update the database and provide 24-hour monitoring.

Since June, the company has employed nine staff recruited through the agency and

