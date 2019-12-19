Ken Mair's latest rant decries the "tyranny of the majority". In fact, the tyranny of the majority is the cornerstone of democracy and, apparently, Ken wants tyranny by an unelected minority.

There were several Māori candidates in the recent local elections, but none of them fared well despite the fact that the Māori population in Whanganui is sufficient to have elected some or all of them. Māori either did not vote or voted for Pākehā candidates. I wonder how, or if, Ken voted.

Two local hapu have made well considered submissions about environmental and cultural issues to the hearing of the Springvale Structure Plan. This is democracy in action. I applaud those people for exercising their democratic right, and I am confident that their views will be taken into account by the commissioners.

STEPHEN PALMER

Whanganui



Shame!

Tupoho Iwi's suggestion for a new street to be named Te Repo, when indeed it is land that once was a "repo" (swamp) is perfect.

Through the rude eye of ignorance, someone anglicised the word and found the bastardisation of that word offensive.

Shame on you, men of privilege.

Advertisement

CHANNA MIRIAM KNUCKEY

Castlecliff



Sarjeant delays

Chris Finlayson asks "What took you so long?" with the Sarjeant Gallery redevelopment (Chronicle, December 14).

It wasn't a "what" that delayed sorting the Sarjeant; it was a "who".

Michael Laws made disrupting the earlier Sarjeant plans one of his populist campaign ploys.

There was already serious interest and backing for the project. I saw the same names on the massive benefactors' wall at the Auckland gallery.

PETER RUSSELL

Whanganui



Not what the Act says

Advertisement

M. Donne-Lee states, of the elderly and infirm (December 18), that "others will judge the quality/value of their lives and quite possibly determine that they should die".

The End of Life Choice Bill (now Act) states explicitly that assisted dying is only available for the terminally ill with six months or less to live, and that request for assisted dying must be initiated by the patient. M. Donne-Lee either hasn't read the Act or chooses, for her own purposes, to ignore what it says.

What those purposes are I cannot say, but in view of the long track record of misrepresentation by the religious opposition to the EOLC Bill, M. Donne-Lee's letter comes as no surprise.

MARTIN HANSON

Nelson

End-of-life-choice supporters take to the streets in June. Photo / file

About that oath

In response to M Donne-Lee (December 18), the Hippocratic Oath has to be one of the most misquoted documents in history. It never said "do not kill", it said "do no harm".

What is more harmful than allowing a person in continuous pain to continue to suffer?

This oath is also over 2500 years old and sworn to a Greek deity not even the Greeks still worship. It has been updated numerous times over the centuries.

Here is a link where you can read what they swear to since 2017: https://www.bioedge.org/bioethics/new-hippocratic-oath-for-doctors-approved/12496. In this they swear "I will respect the autonomy and dignity of my patient". This means that by not offering this choice, they are breaking their Hippocratic Oath.

You also said that "the elderly/infirm when they are unable to speak; others will judge the quality/value of their lives and quite possibly determine they should die".

Under the EOLC Act 2017, only the patient can request help, no one else. Besides, being elderly on its own does not make a person eligible, you must have a terminal illness with six months or less to live.

ESTHER RICHARDS

Tauranga



•Send your letters to: Letters, Whanganui Chronicle, 100 Guyton St, PO Box 433, Whanganui 4500 or email letters@wanganuichronicle.co.nz

