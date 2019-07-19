People have been working away to reforest land around Marton's two water reservoir dams since 2018 - but the project has a big moment today.

A plaque will be unveiled at the dams just after 11am, during a community planting day followed by a barbecue and short walk, to see progress so far.

Attendees are asked to meet at the Marton Water Treatment Plant in Tutaenui Rd at 11am, as parking by the dams is limited. People will be ferried to the dams, where there will be short speeches before the plaque unveiling and planting.

There will be a toilet on site, and sausages for attendees, with the whole occasion ending about 1pm. Those attending are asked to wear gumboots, and bring a spade.

Pine trees around the dams were felled in May 2017. A project to reclothe their sides in native plants got extra impetus with funding from Te Uru Rākau (Forestry New Zealand).

The funding is part of Matariki Tu Rākau, a nationwide project to plant trees to honour past and present members of the New Zealand Defence Force during Puanga/Matariki - the Aotearoa Māori New Year.

The fund has provided $73,762 for 17,000 eco-sourced native plants and trees to make a memorial forest and eventually a 7.8km walkway around both dams.

Rangitīkei District Council staff and volunteers from the Tutaenui Stream Restoration Society have been planting around the dams, also known as Tutaenui Reservoir, since February 2018.

The forest will improve water quality in the dams - whose water is treated and piped to Marton residents. Volunteers have also begun trapping predators such as rats, stoats, and weasels, to keep native wildlife in the new forest safe.