More than 1000 people visited Turakina Domain over the weekend to check out the 155th Turakina Highland Games.

There was solo piping and stalls, singing and dancing at the event that celebrates Scottish heritage and encourages competition.

Spokeswoman Debbie Benton said the 2019 event had more visitors than last year and a new initiative was part of that success.

Alex Hainsworth of Marton competes in a Highland Games classic, tossing the caber. Photo / Bevan Conley

"We did the give-it-a-go area this year where we had some tutors teach not just young people, but people of all ages," Benton said.

"They were having a look, having a try and walking away with more information. Hopefully it leads to them getting more interested in the various art forms."

The area provided people with a space to try out things like drumming and piping.

Benton was busy running judges to Palmerston North on Sunday so that they could fly home from the airport.

She said the feedback from them was that they had loved the outing.

Nine-year-old twins Alzia and Yianni Fovakis take time out for a pic after doing the Irish Jig. Photo / Bevan Conley

"One of the ladies said it felt like she could have been walking into a Highland Games anywhere in Scotland," Benton said.

"She hadn't been before and she thought the atmosphere in Turakina had a very Scottish feel about it being out in the country."

Benton has Scottish heritage on her mum's side and those ties are one of her favourite parts about the event that she has been involved with on-and-off for 15 years.

Georgia-May Hunter gets amongst the silverware being competed for at the 155th Turakina Highland Games. Photo / Bevan Conley

She said it was early days yet, but expects to be involved in the event again next year.

"You've always got to be looking to the future, you've got to entice young people into these things because they've got so many options nowadays.

"I enjoy the music, the people that are involved, I love seeing all the young people out there competing and enjoying each others company."

Sarah Burgess and Shaniah Kelly doing the Barracks Johnnie Dance. Photo / Bevan Conley