Give 'em an act with lots of flash in it and the reaction will be passionate.

The lyrics were written by Fred Ebb for the musical Chicago in 1926 and the song was Razzle Dazzle by John Kander.

The Dazzle Ball, to be held in Whanganui during Vintage Weekend on Saturday, January 19, is inspired by a slightly earlier event.

"The Dazzle Ball concept is modelled on a costume party held in London in 1919," says organiser Matt Wiseman.

The Chelsea Arts Club held a costume party at Royal Albert Hall in London.

"Costumes were Inspired by the abstract geometric shapes on camouflaged ships in WWI.

"It was called dazzle painting or dazzle camouflage."

Wiseman is the man behind the Metropolitan Club (not to be confused with the blended Whanganui Cosmopolitan and RSA clubs - Club Metro).

The Metropolitan Club is known for "offering curious distractions and subversive entertainments in elegant surrounds".



It is a moveable feast rather than a venue - a travelling show of vintage-themed events.

Wiseman and his colleague Rose Jackson have a long association with Whanganui and Vintage Weekend.

They previously worked under the Glory Days brand publishing a magazine and

covering Whanganui attractions in the My Vintage Town series.

The magazine has morphed into a virtual vintage world of fun, festivities and yesteryear celebrations around the country with Whanganui as a favourite destination.

"We love Whanganui with its beautiful heritage buildings and venues and the people are great," says Jackson.

"I was talking to a member of the steampunk fraternity there and when I explained that the Metropolitan Club is a concept rather than a physical place, she really got it."

Everyone is encouraged to dress in their vintage inspired best for the Dazzle Ball and dance the night away with live music from the NZ Air Force Swing Band.

The Dazzle Ball: Wanganui Racecourse, Ingestre St, 8pm, Saturday, January 19. Tickets $65 includes a cocktail and canapes on arrival. Discount for group bookings. See Eventfinda or call 0800 BUY TIX (289 849)