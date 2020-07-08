Whanganui cyclists gave warning to their national rivals winning 17 medals over two days of the West Coast North Island Individual Time Trial and Road Race Championships at the weekend.

Hosted by Bike Manawatu at Rongotea on Saturday, the time trial championships attracted more than 50 riders from throughout the member districts including New Plymouth Cycling Club, Hawera Cycling Club, Kapiti Cycling Club, Athletics & Cycling Club Masterton, Wanganui Cycling Club and the host club Bike Manawatu.

Whanganui riders collected 10 medals, including six gold, from the time trials on day one and a further seven on day two at the road race in Halcombe.

For many it was the last big hit out before the Vantage National Age Group Road Championships in Waipukurau from July 17-19.

The championships cater for age group categories for both boys and girls and men and women.

The time trial champs provided two distances of 16km or 25 km depending on age groups with riders setting off every 30 seconds from 1pm. The course was an out and back with a light nor westerly providing a tailwind out to the turning points and a steady headwind back towards Rongotea.

Wanganui Cycling Club was well represented across most grades with all 10 riders doing well enough to be in the medals. Of note, the current national senior men's champion, Glenn Haden from Whanganui, averaged 48km/h and completed the course in around 31 minutes to take gold in his category.

Fellow Whanganui rider Pat Johnstone and former national time trial champion for his masters age group, won gold in his category on Saturday. He backed that up on Sunday winning the road race, while Haden finished second in his section.

Wanganui club captain, Darcy Forrester, who won gold in the masters 5 men at Rongotea, said performances of club members over the two days of West Coast North Island competition gave a clear warning that Whanganui riders were primed and ready for the upcoming nationals.

Whanganui results from the West Coast North Island Time Trial and Road Race Championships at Rongotea and Halcombe at the weekend.

The medallists were:

Elite Men: Glenn Haden — 1st in the time trial, 2nd in the road race; Tom Monaghan — 3rd in the time trial

U19 Men: Kyle Hoskin — 1st and 2nd.

U17 boys: Jack Overweel — 2nd and 1st.

Masters 2 Men: Pete Murray — 1st in road race.

Masters 2 Women: Catherine McMurray — 1st and 1st.

Masters 3 Men: Paul Baskett — 2nd in time trial.

Masters 5 Men: Darcy Forrester — 1st and 3rd.

Masters 7 Men: Pat Johnstone — 1st and 1st; Paul Lewin — 2nd in time trial.

Masters 8 Men: Alan Luff — 1st in time trial.



— Ron Cheatley