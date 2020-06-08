The "Be Bright, Be Seen" campaign has returned in 2020 to encourage people cycling and walking around Whanganui to light up during the darker winter months.

Be Bright, Be Seen is an initiative between Whanganui District Council, Horizons Regional Council and Whanganui police as part of the Let's Go/Mā Ake collaboration.

"This year's campaign runs until August and will specifically target people out cycling on shared pathways and cycle lanes during the season's darker mornings and evenings," said Sergeant Craig Yorston of Whanganui police.

"Whanganui police are excited about the opportunity to reward good road behaviour by cyclists with a fantastic light set that will enable safer riding and visibility."

Advertisement

Cyclists are encouraged to wear high-visibility clothing and ensure their front light, rear light and rear red reflector are all working correctly and are clean.

Headlights should be attached to handlebars, and cyclists should look to the left of the road well ahead to prevent their being dazzled by oncoming traffic.

By law, cyclists are required to have one or more steady or flashing rear-facing red lights that can be seen at night from a distance of 200m, one or two white or yellow headlights that can be seen at night from a distance of 200m, and pedal retro-reflectors on the forward and rearward facing surfaces of each pedal.

If the cycle does not have these the cyclist must be wearing reflective material.

The campaign is also supported by Whanganui Green Bikes, the Whanganui Bicycle Users Group, and local cycle shops to ensure greater visibility for all road users.