Whanganui District councillors have unanimously reconfirmed support for roofing Whanganui's velodrome - and rolled over a previously approved $1 million contribution - but the next step may hinge a super report due later this month.

The report is has commissioned is not "just another report", Whanganui Mayor Hamish McDouall said. It would be fair-minded and bring together information from nine other reports.

"It's important to flag that we are not ambivalent [about this project]," McDouall said.

"We would love to roof the velodrome. I have always supported roofing to preserve the track and a facility that can provide two or three sports performed under cover.

"This resolution I fully support."

Roofing the velodrome and turning it into a multipurpose facility is one of Whanganui District Council's shovel-ready projects put forward to Government's Infrastructure Industry Reference Group. The total cost is $26.3 million.

Councillor Philippa Baker-Hogan has championed the roofing project for years. She told councillors the velodrome was now on the Government's shortlist.

"This is a sexy project. It's our only shovel-ready non-asphalt project."

The velodrome cycling track was built of Australian hardwood in 1995. It was to have been roofed within five years but that never happened and it is now rotting, with one or two years life left.

It is one of a few Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) standard tracks in New Zealand, Baker-Hogan said.

A business case put together by Whanganui consultant, and former district councillor, Martin Visser says a multipurpose events centre could earn $150 million to $200 million over its first 10 years.

"The events centre is the opportunity," Baker-Hogan said.

An artist's impression of a roofed Whanganui Velodrome. Photo / Stuart Munro

Roofing it would be the biggest single cost, $10.6 million. It would also need walls, the construction of a speed skating track and tunnels under the tracks to give access to a central space where concerts for up to 6000 could be held.

The lower North Island, population 1 million, doesn't have an outdoor concert venue of that size, Visser said. An extra 500 Whanganui jobs would be created to cater for the 24 per cent increase in visitors.

The facility would also contain Cycling New Zealand offices.

McDouall said council's vote would make it obvious to Government that council supported the roofing and the project was unlikely to happen without Government help.

Councillor Rob Vinsen guessed another $5 million would be needed from council if it was to happen.