Whittling 14 down to four to find the finalists of the annual Wanganui Croquet Summer Pairs proved a cruel exercise for one couple this season.

Initial play a week ago was in three sections with the winners of each being Don and Joyce McCallum, Les and Ginny Cranstone and Garolin Reweti and Winsome Wake.

The play off between these three resulted in an unlikely draw with the teams having a win and loss each at the very same 7 to 5 hoop scoreline. This necessitated another replay, but unfortunately the McCallums were unable to take part and on Tuesday morning the other two teams played off.

The Reweti/Wake combination led off with a 4-0 start against the Cranstones, but despite being pegged back over the next four hoops, they ultimately ran out victors by 7 hoops to 4.

