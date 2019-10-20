They may have been sitting at the bottom of the standings ahead of round three of the Baywide Cup but Element IMF Cadets came back with a win over a previously unbeaten side at the weekend.

The Tauranga Domain-based team faced Bayleys Central Indians at Tauranga's Mitchell Park on Saturday desperate to bank their first win points of the Bay of Plenty Cup.

Having made a victorious start to the season, the Rotorua visitors set the home side a very solid target, being bowled out for 226. Sahil Rana top-scored with a solid 65, with Stephen Nicholls continuing his superb form in the new season with 57. Andrew Carter was the best of the hosts' bowling attack, taking three wickets for 42 runs.

Batting at three, Northern Districts batsman Joe Carter anchored his side's reply with a hard-fought 89 runs. When Daniel Maathuis - batting at nine - entered the arena, his team still needed 30-odd runs for victory. Maathuis put his head down to work his way to an unbeaten 20 runs, taking his team to a gritty two-wicket win.

Central indians' Steven Nicholls in action at the weekend. Photo / George Novak

Carrus Mount Maunganui gave Generation Homes Lake Taupo a cricket lesson at Blake Park. Led by a well-worked 91 from longtime Mount top-order batsman Peter Drysdale, the home team posted 256/9. Ben Musgrave reached 80 before being dismissed.

The visitors' top score of 11 told the tale of their batsmen coming and going to the wicket, as they were bundled out for 76 with the first ball of the 26th over. Mount captain Dale Swan wove some magic with his slow ball to take four wickets for 12 runs, with former ND bowler Tony Goodin grabbing two wickets.

Defending Bay of Plenty Cup titleholders Eve's Realty Greerton are now the only unbeaten team in the title race, taking the win over New World Te Puke in their top-of-the-table clash. Te Puke were on the back foot for much of their time at the crease, with their top score of 37 coming from Gagandeep Samra batting at eight. Greerton newcomer Graham Hudson showcased his skill with the ball in hand, taking a six-wicket bag.

Taylor Bettleheim, who made his Bay of Plenty senior representative debut last season while still at secondary school, led the way for his team's easy eight-wicket win with an unbeaten 43 runs. A 57-run partnership with Nick Hendrie set the platform, with Bruce Kerr belting 37 off just 21 balls.

Bond and Co Tauranga Boys' College teacher Tim Clarke showed his teammates the way to put bat to ball as he top-scored with 78 off 63 balls, batting first against Geyser City in Rotorua. In a match that was reduced to 36 overs per side due to the weather, the Tauranga students posted 187/8 in their allotted overs.

Geyser City were removed for 91, to give the Western Bay of Plenty visitors a 96-run win.

October 19 Bay of Plenty Cup results:

New World Te Puke 105 (Gangandeep Samra 31, Stephen Crossan 27; Graham Hudson 6/56) lost to Eves Realty Greerton 109/2 (Taylor Bettleheim 43no, Bruce Kerr 37, Nick Hendrie 22).

Carrus Mount Maunganui 256/9 (Peter Drysdale 91, Ben Musgrave 80, Ben Guild 24) defeated Generation Homes Lake Taupo 76 (Dale Swan 4/12, Tony Goodin 2/15).

Bond and Co Tauranga Boys' College 187/8 (Tim Clarke 78, Tim Pringle 29, Blake Pentecost 25; Dane Sorrenson 2/37) defeated Geyser City 91 (Tim Pringle 3/26, Kieran New 2/11, Cameron O'Dea 2/22).

Bayleys Central Indians 226 (Sahil Rana 65, Stephen Nicholls 57, Ben Sandford 37, Andrew Carter 3/42) lost to Element IMF Cadets 229/8 (Joe Carter 89, Andrew Mascall 32, Jono Boult 22, Daniel Maathuis 20no; S Nicholls 2/21, Andrew Gibbs 2/37).