Editorial: In a fast-moving news environment set against the backdrop of further Covid-19 developments, it's a perilous task to pen an editorial that won't be overtaken by events before you get to read it. However, whatever has happened overnight, and whatever may come over the next 48 hours, at least we're in a somewhat familiar position.

We've been here before. We had hoped we'd never be so again, but it could be worse.

We're not under lockdown in Whanganui, though we are being asked to exercise good hygiene, caution and common sense.

We are being asked, once again, to be kind. Check in on neighbours and relatives where needed. Consider others.

Yes, we may well have to change some plans, perhaps change our working conditions, put off that trip, keep better track of our movements, but our efforts are crucial to getting through this, as they were not that long ago.

We've watched in horror as overseas communities have struggled to cope with the spread of Covid-19.

One, on our doorstep, Victoria yesterday announced 410 new cases and 21 deaths overnight, following 19 deaths on each of the previous days.

More than 738,000 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded worldwide.

People queue in cars to get into Whanganui Hospital yesterday, as locals sought Covid-19 testing. Photo / Bevan Conley

That taste of freedom we've enjoyed the past few months - did we really appreciate what it took to achieve that and how blessed we've been to avoid the worst ravages seen elsewhere?

As seen in the Chronicle's letters to the editor , not everyone agrees on the best approach to this pandemic.

And perhaps that won't be known for some time.

While each of us has the right to question, and we don't all have to agree on these things, it will take a combined effort to get through this. Again.

Please do your bit.

Be safe. Take care.