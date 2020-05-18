

Seeing friends, playing, and talking to teachers – this is what Northland kids said they enjoyed about their first day back at school under alert level 2.

After nearly eight weeks apart, teachers and students were finally reunited yesterday as school reopened, returning almost to normal after shutting the doors during lockdown and opening at limited capacity during alert level 3.

Whangārei mum Chadae Romley, who had four school-aged children in the house during lockdown, said it was relief to be able to send them to school again.

She said they all enjoyed the first day back, including daughters 11-year-old Madi and 8-year-old Rinaha, who go to Hora Hora School.

"They said they were happy to see their friends.

"Apparently Rinaha chatted everybody's ears off this morning and she's usually the very quiet one," she said.

Romley said the only thing the kids said was different was that they had to use hand sanitiser each time they entered the classroom and the playground was taped-off.

Maunu School principal Paul Shepherd said about 90 per cent of his students turned up to the first day of school under alert level 2.

"We had a very calm beginning to the day, with children coming in with smiles and a cheery 'good morning'. We had staff out and around the school entrances to welcome people back and to support parents dropping children off," he said.

Shepherd said parents were very respectful of the need to minimise the number of parents and visitors on site, and the need to sign in if they did come on to school grounds.

"Staff enjoyed getting back with their classes and their colleagues. Children quickly reunited with friends and got back into life at Maunu School.

"It was great to be able to talk to children about their time during level 3 and 4 and their highlights. Like every school, we will keep reviewing how things are going and modify as needed," he said.

Meanwhile, Maromaku mum Natalia Choat said her two boys, Wyatt and Declan, who go to Maromaku School, couldn't get out of the car fast enough at drop-off, while her daughter Lilah, who goes to Tikipunga High School, ran to the van that takes her to school "faster than I've seen her run down the driveway before.

"They've had a brilliant day. The boys had stamps all over their face. Lilah had a really good day too, so she's in a really good mood."

Choat said the kids loved "playing and seeing their friends".

"Right now they're really excited to be back at school and being able to see their friends and teachers," she said.

