

Just one active case of Covid-19 remains in Northland after three of the region's 28 positive cases were deemed recovered today.

Northland had now gone 22 days without a new positive case.

Nationally, two new positive cases were announced today by the Ministry of Health - one confirmed and one probable case. Both cases were linked to the St Margaret's Hospital & Rest Home in Auckland.

Whangārei Base Hospital. Photo / File

The confirmed case was a household contact of a previously confirmed case linked to the cluster.

Advertisement

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

The probable case was a nurse employed by Waitematā District Health Board who had been in self-isolation and was now regarded a probable case. Both new cases were in self-isolation at home.

The two new cases brought New Zealand's total combined number of cases to 1492. A total of 1368 people had recovered from the virus, representing 92 per cent of all cases.

Two people were in hospital today, neither in intensive care. There were no additional deaths to report and of the 16 significant clusters, four were considered closed.

Yesterday, laboratories completed 7,204 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 183,039. This equated to 3.5 per cent of the population and put New Zealand in the top 20 countries per capita for testing, according to the Ministry of Health's statement.