

The Northland District Health Board is expecting an increase in Covid-19 testing as winter approaches.

As the region ended its 18th day of no new cases yesterday, the DHB is anticipating an increase in respiratory illnesses caused by other viruses including influenza and respiratory syncytial virus - which will mean an increase in Covid-19 testing.

"I expect to see an increase in the number of patients tested for Covid-19 in addition to the usual viral testing done," Northland medical officer of health Dr Catherine Jackson said.

Yesterday, the Northern Advocate reported 17 people were "under investigation" for Covid-19 across Northland's four hospitals as at 8am Monday.

The Northland DHB expects an increase in Covid-19 testing as winter approaches.

The DHB confirmed that of 35 patients in hospital who had been tested or were waiting for a test as at 8am yesterday, 12 were still under investigation and the remaining 23 had tested negative.

According to the Ministry of Health, the term "under investigation" referenced someone who was eligible for testing but had not yet been tested, or someone who had been tested and did not yet have a result.

These people were not considered either a confirmed or probable case. No positive cases were in hospital.

The DHB said patients admitted to Northland DHB hospitals were routinely tested for Covid-19 if they showed any signs or symptoms of illness.

To date, three people admitted to Northland DHB hospitals with respiratory illness have tested positive for Covid-19.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

Northland's positive case tally is still 28, 24 of which have recovered. All eight confirmed or probable cases among Māori have recovered.

A total of 185 people were tested at Northland's seven community-based testing centres and mobile testing locations on Monday. Overall, 5407 tests had been done in the region with 75 per cent being conducted at the centres.

Yesterday was New Zealand's second consecutive day of no new Covid-19 cases. With one probable case being reclassified, the country's total combined number of cases was 1486. More than 1300 cases have recovered (88 per cent).

There were no new virus-related deaths and there were four people in hospital - none in intensive care.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said yesterday's numbers were "very encouraging", but emphasised the importance of adhering to alert level rules.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

With reference to New Zealand's second day of no new cases, Ardern said it was an achievement Kiwis could be "undeniably proud of", but not to "do anything that snatches our potential victory at this point".