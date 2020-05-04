

Living or travelling in a van or house bus means mobility and a change of scenery at a moment's notice. So what happens when the brakes are put on your mobile home and it comes to a standstill due to a worldwide pandemic? Reporter Kristin Edge finds out how some normally mobile residents are coping without their wheels rolling .

For Irish couple Lauren and Ryan Fegan travelling in a campervan around New Zealand equalled freedom and accommodation whereever they chose to stop.

Well it was for two weeks with the couple taking in the highlights Northland had to offer including the Bay of Islands, Cape Reinga and the majestic Tāne Mahuta.

But Covid-19 stopped them in their tracks and they parked up in Whangārei. They were directed to Pohe Island carpark in Whangārei, behind the Mad Hatters football clubrooms and fields.

They spent a week there and were then moved to a carpark at the Aquatic Centre along with a number of international travellers in the same boat, well probably van. They are now back at Pohe Island with nearly six weeks being spent in just two city carparks. But that has not tainted their Kiwi experience in fact they consider themselves lucky.

"It has been fantastic," Lauren, a graphic artist, said.

Along with duo from Ireland, there were travellers from America, France, Germany, England and Holland.

"We had our wee community. It's not something we planned but it's been an amazing experience," Lauren said.

The Aquatic Centre was opened for a few hours a day allowing the travellers to use the shower facilities and charge up their devices.

Ryan, a bricklayer, said they had their own United Nations bubble and at the peak there were 16 people parked up at the Ewing Rd property.

Lauren said the neighbours had been amazing with some of them offering fresh baking, others offering bananas from their garden, and toys for a 2-year-old boy who was on the road with his parents.

Ryan said Grant Alsop, of the Whangārei District Council had been fantastic.

He reckoned there needed to be an Alsop statue erected to recognise his work during Covid-19. And there wasn't even a hint of Irish humour when he said it. Ryan was serious.

"We are definitely in the right place for lockdown and level 3. This Whangārei community is amazing, we are lucky to be here," Ryan said.

They have been in constant contact with family and friends back home. To celebrate the change to level 3 the couple, who will have been married for two years on July 10, want to find work in Northland before hitting the road again and discovering the South Island.

Craig has spent his life on the road so staying put has been a challenge. Photo/ Kristin Edge

"Craig" has lived his life on the road so coming to an abrupt stop for nearly six weeks has been a challenge.

"Being nomadic I'm not really sure exactly how long it's been but what I do know is I've never spent this long in one spot in my life," Craig laughs.

"Isn't that ironic."

The spot he is referring to is the Pohe Island carpark.

"Before lockdown officials were chasing me out of carparks now they won't let me leave this one."

Originally from Whangārei, he still has his elderly parents in town, but his wanderlust has taken him all round the world and mostly in a van.

He had been in the van parked near the Te Matau a Pohe bridge when police directed him across the Hatea River to the Pohe Island carpark for lockdown.

Craig's van is set up with a gas cooker which he has used to whip up plenty of Indian curries in lockdown.

Craig is another who has nothing but praise for Alsop, who he described as "a Godsend".

"He is the guy that got us everything we needed. Without him this would not be functioning as well as it is."

Showers in the clubrooms were opened and each camper had their own portaloo.

"Everyone gets on with each other. Like any community there are going to be little niggles but you sort it out."

He admitted to a bit of mental fatigue but said he was fit and healthy otherwise.

"The biggest thing I suppose is I've learnt patience and to stick it out. Everyone is going through the same thing whether it's living in a van or a house we haven't been able to go very far."

Going to get groceries was about the only outing apart from a couple of laps of the loop walkway.

Craig said without a phone or any devices it gave him an opportunity to talk to the others in lockdown to find out what the latest was on the Covid-19 situation.

He estimates he's smoked more than 800 ciggies but on the up side he has read about 40 books.

"I'm chomping at the bit to get back out there on the road," Craig said.

Craig hasn't shaved since going into lockdown but reckons if his beard gets longer than 50cm long "there's going to be trouble".

Police had regularly gone through the carpark, and a permanent Amourguard officer at the gate carried out a number of checks through out the day.

"Thanks to them it's safe here. We are well looked after here."

Jimi Hart has parked up his "house" for the time being and says the Whangārei District Council has done a great job. Photo / Kristin Edge

Across the river in Reyburn Lane Jimi Hart is another fan of Alsop, whom he has nick-named "All-stop Alsop."

"I applaud the council for what they have done for Whangārei's vehicle dwellers, they listened to us. It's been a fantastic effort from them and a huge thanks must go to Amourguard and the police."

Steve Biggins, with 22 years living in a house bus also parked up in the lane, said normally they were spread out, but lockdown had enabled them to get to know each other better while in their bubble.

"We have all known each other for a long time, but this has really created a sense of camaraderie." There had been four permanent bubbles at the carpark and when level 3 was introduced they had a celebration diner complete with a cocktail named "level 3".

Hart said he was suffering from cabin fever and as soon as he was allowed back on the road he was heading for a beach location.