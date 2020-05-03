New Zealand has had its first day of no new positive Covid-19 cases since mid March.

Announced by director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield at Parliament today, the country's combined total of confirmed and probable cases was the same as yesterday (1487) - a first in almost 50 days.

Of Northland's 28 cases, four were still active and recovering in the community. Nationally, there were no additional deaths and 86 per cent of cases (1276) had recovered.

Whangārei Base Hospital. Photo / File

All eight confirmed or probable cases among Māori had recovered and 15 of the 20 confirmed or probable cases among non-Māori had recovered.

Advertisement

Yesterday, 2473 tests were completed, taking the nation's overall total to 152,696.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

There were four people in hospital and none in intensive care. Of the 16 major clusters, there were considered closed.

"Clearly these are encouraging figures today, but it is just one moment in time," Bloomfield said.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Photo / File

With reports of 685 parties being held over the weekend nationally, Bloomfield hoped this behaviour would not jeopardise New Zealand's move from alert level 3 to level 2 - set to be addressed next Monday.

"It remains very important for us to maintain discipline around this and be vigilant," he said.

Bloomfield said the key indicators for a move to level two would be low case numbers and knowing where cases originated.