Nearly 70 overseas cadets from the New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy are currently self-isolating at the former Collegiate Motor Inn.

Despite not being able to fly planes, student leader Raj Laxman Hunashikatti said the New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy (NZICPA) students were in "pretty good spirits".

"We were staying in apartments on Dublin St, but Phill [Bedford, NZICPA chief executive] moved us all to the Collegiate Motor Inn as soon as the lockdown was announced," Laxman Hunashikatti said.

Whanganui District Council Holdings purchased the facility earlier this year to house NZIPCA students.

"Everyone at the NZICPA has done a great job looking after us, and we've been provided with all the essential services and they even hired a chef for us.

"We're allowed to get into small groups, so we can have movie and music nights, and between 9am and 4pm we continue to study remotely."

Originally from Bangalore, Laxman Hunashikatti arrived at the academy five months ago.

"When I was a bit younger I was really keen to join the Indian Airforce but, being the only son in the family, my parents weren't too happy about that," Laxman Hunashikatti said.

"I decided to become a commercial pilot instead, and coming to New Zealand to train has been great so far.

"Kiwi pilots worldwide have a good reputation, and New Zealand has great weather to fly around in.

"I'm very keen to get back into the skies again."

Despite not being able to leave the accommodation grounds, Laxman Hunashikatti said the cadets had still been able to play cricket on the concrete there, a sport he said he was "pretty passionate about".

"Even though I'm from Bangalore, I support the Chennai Super Kings, because they have MS Dhoni," Laxman Hunashikatti said.

"New Zealanders are really into cricket too, and your guys bashed us up pretty bad in the last test series we played against each other."

The families of the cadets back home in India were all "keeping safe and following the protocols", Laxman Hunashikatti said.

"It's a pretty serious situation in India at the moment, and there are growing concerns about how the virus is spreading because it's so densely populated.

"In a lot of cases, it's hard for people to stay at home if they don't have one to return to.

"My family told me the other day that I'm lucky to be here in Whanganui during the lockdown, because my safety is guaranteed, and New Zealand has done a good job in tackling Covid-19 so far."

Laxman Hunashikatti said the academy was "trying their level best" to get flight training back up running, but the cadets were still able to study online.

"There are a lot of Indian students stuck at home when they were meant to be coming here to complete their studies.

"I think it's going to take some time to get things to the way they were, but hopefully we can get it back."