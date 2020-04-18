Northland has no new cases of Covid-19 while the national total rose by nine today.

At today's daily update Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced New Zealand had nine new Covid-19 cases made up of four confirmed cases and five probable cases - taking the national total to 1431.

Northland's total stands at 27 - 25 confirmed and 2 probable cases.

Northland District Health Board confirmed 16 of those cases are self-isolating in the community and 10 have now recovered.

A Northland Māori man in his 70s was in Whangārei Hospital in a stable condition as at 8am today.

Northland's confirmed cases include 17 European, eight Māori and two listed as other.

Bloomfield said there are 18 people in hospital across the country including three in ICU and two in a critical condition.

All of today's new cases were linked to confirmed cases.

The total number of recovered cases is now 912.

There were 4146 tests processed nationally yesterday, bringing the total number of tests conducted to 83,224.

In Northland, 2816 tests have been carried out to date - including 2109 tests at community based testing centres. The rest have been carried out at hospitals and primary care.

Bloomfield confirmed that the death in Invercargill last week was from Covid-19. The death toll from Covid-19 in New Zealand is now 12.

Bloomfield said 442 tests took place in Auckland yesterday, and with three-quarters of the results known, none have so far tested positive.

He said there were 131 healthcare workers who had Covid-19, half of them having contracted the virus in the workplace.

Tomorrow Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will announce whether New Zealand will stay at alert level 4 beyond 11.59pm on Wednesday, or if the country will move to level 3 instead.

She said cabinet was meeting at 10.30am tomorrow and the decision would be announced at 4pm.

