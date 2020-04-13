

New Zealand's Covid-19 related death toll has risen to nine after four more deaths were announced today.

Three of today's four fatalities (two men in their 90s and one in his 80s) were from the Rosewood Rest Home in Christchurch, which had already seen three residents pass away due to Covid-19.

Today's other fatality was a man in his 70s in Wellington and was linked to overseas travel. The man, who had been in hospital since March 22, had been quite unwell in intensive care for some time.

As it was the largest number of deaths reported in a single day, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the thoughts of the medical community were with the affected families.

"It is a sobering reminder of what is at stake here," he said.

So far, Covid-19 cases had been seen in six of New Zealand's 650 aged care facilities, which Bloomfield said was commendable in contrast to other countries.

However, he announced he would be commissioning a review of such facilities and their response to positive cases, which in some instances, had been managed very quickly or spread rapidly.

With reference to new Covid-19 cases, Bloomfield said there had been a further 17 positive cases, eight confirmed and nine probable as at 9am today. This included one Northland case, a male between 10-14, which was reported by the Northern Advocate late yesterday but too late for yesterday's Ministry of Health briefing.

Northland's case tally was 26 (24 confirmed and 2 probable), made up of 19 in self-isolation and seven recoveries.

Of Northland's cases, seven were Māori, 17 were European, one was Pacific and one was Middle Eastern/Latin American/African.

Nationally, the total case tally was now 1366, including 628 recovered cases - an increase of 82 today.

There were 15 people in hospital around the country with three in intensive care in Christchurch, Dunedin and North Shore. The patient in Dunedin was in a critical condition.