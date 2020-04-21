At least 50 rough sleepers in Whangārei have been moved into motels in response to the coronavirus crisis but it's just the tip of the iceberg, a community hub says.

That number of "chronically" homeless does not include those living in makeshift shelters, tents, cars, and homes in Whangārei and throughout Northland.

Nearly 1000 motel units have been found for homeless and vulnerable people throughout New Zealand and nearly half of them have been occupied, according to Housing Minister Megan Woods.

The government initiative in Whangārei is being spearheaded by 155 Community House, Kāinga Pūmanawa, Ngāti Hine Health Trust, and Kāhui Tū Kaha.

Advertisement

READ MORE:



• Homeless more visible since day centre opens in Whangārei

155 Community House chief executive Liz Cassidy-Nelson said while temporary accommodation would be available for up to three months, there was a lot of work still to be done during the lockdown and beyond to find transitional housing post-Covid-19.

"We've been going for a good three weeks now, starting with the chronically homeless and we were really lucky in that we knew where to find them. There's a few more places but there are huge numbers waiting out there. This is just the tip of the iceberg.

"Food is really difficult for them to access but we've encouraged them to apply through MSD which gives up to $400. We gave them one food parcel through Food Rescue Northland when they moved in.

"This is a very difficult group of people with high needs. The whole community is quite vulnerable and that's shown in the demand for food parcels that has tripled."

Cassidy-Nelson said on an average day, 20 requests for food parcels would come through the Open Arms day centre in Whangārei. That number had now jumped to 60.

Liz Cassidy-Nelson says a lot of work is needed to find more homeless and vulnerable people and get them into motels. Photo / Supplied

However, demand was slowly coming down as people were starting to get food grants.

The lockdown had been particularly testing for Taitokerau's homeless, she said.

Until now, she said those experiencing homelessness had relied on the Open Arms centre to meet their basic necessities; food, showers and clothes-washing facilities.

Advertisement

"They are relieved to have somewhere safe to sleep at night, and so appreciative knowing their Government cares about them."

Cassidy-Nelson said one person hadn't sat or slept on a bed for six months, another - a 78-year-old who was living in a tent - was completely lost for words and offered her a hug "if he could".

"We are continuing to place rough sleepers in accommodation, and providing food where we can.

"Obviously this relief is temporary but we want to be part of the solution, which is why we're working to find transitional housing for these people once the lockdown ends."

Casa Blanca Motel in Whangārei is one of the accommodation providers for the homeless and director Tel Hudson said it was a moral duty for those providing essential service to help where they could in times of crisis.

He wouldn't be drawn into the specifics of his agreement with the Government, except to say he had agreed to provide emergency housing for various people.

"One of the things we are absolutely certain about is we've not changed our rates and we don't charge the Government premium rates.

"We made a policy many years ago that we won't seek Winz clients, but if someone is seeking emergency housing, then there's a need for it, so we've chosen to do it," he said.

Hudson said he had been lucky during the lockdown in that essential workers such as truck drivers had been staying in his motel which had kept his business going.

He said some accommodation providers would be doing it tough, especially those charging a premium.

Just before the lockdown, Hudson said a Dutch couple turned up looking for a room as they could not get a flight back home.

They stayed until Saturday morning before travelling to Auckland in time for their return flight.