The number of tests for Covid-19 carried out in the Whanganui District Health Board region is one of the lowest in the country.

Of the 1000 people assessed at community-based assessment centres (CBACs) between March 19 and April 10, 380 people have been swabbed for Covid-19.

Nationwide, 61,167 people had been tested by April 11.

But Medical Officer of Health, Dr Patrick O'Connor, said the low number was "not a complete surprise" because there was a lack of community spread and a lack of connections to community clusters elsewhere in the country.

Advertisement

O'Connor said the statistics "don't mean people with health concerns aren't being seen, triaged and followed up".

"All of our CBACs are following the Ministry of Health case definition for Covid-19 assessment and testing," he said.

"Not everyone who presents to a CBAC will be swabbed, but we are confident in the numbers of the people we are swabbing."

The region's number of confirmed cases has remained unchanged - at seven - since April 3.

All seven have complied with self-isolation rules and been in daily contact with the Public Health Team to make sure they have food and other essentials.

The Covid-19 testing station at Whanganui District Hospital on Heads Road Photo / Bevan Conley

O'Connor said if a person met the Covid-19 case definition set by the Ministry of Health, they were swabbed and sent home to self-isolate immediately.

"Following that, a clinician will be in touch with them about the results as soon as possible."

WDHB chief executive Russell Simpson said there were other factors that influenced the low numbers of swabbing in the Whanganui region.

Advertisement

"We are a rural community which is sparsely populated and spread out geographically across nearly 9800 square kilometres," Simpson said.

"We do not have an international airport and have had limited numbers of people return to our region from overseas.

"International arrivals make up the majority of those who have tested positive for Covid-19 nationally."

Simpson said that the people who had tested positive had complied with the self-isolation rules and there was no community spread in the region.

"The Whanganui District Health Board, along with our their partner agencies, have made a strategic decision a few weeks ago to ensure the district's borders were closely monitored to ensure no unnecessary movement of people in and out of the region, posing a risk to our people from exposure to Covid-19."

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

Efforts have continued with Police patrols across the region over the Easter weekend, Simpson said.

If you are concerned about Covid-19, phone the Covid-19 Healthline on 0800 358 5453.

‌