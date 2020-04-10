Neighbourhood Support Whanganui's area co-ordinator, Trudi Deane, is "thrilled" to see people sending in photos of chalk drawings on pavements, teddy bears in windows and small gestures that "keep spirits up" during the level four lockdown period.

"There are so many people out walking, biking, and scootering in the neighbourhoods at the moment, so things like this can really brighten their day," Deane said.

"I've noticed when I've been out walking my dogs that people have been even more friendly than usual, and they're saying 'hello' from the other side of the street.

"It shows how strong the community in Whanganui can be in times like these."

Deane said that the Neighbourhood Support team was working from home, but was still available for anyone who needed help or support.

"We're sending out a lot of emails and making phone calls, and trying to keep the community up to date with all the latest updates.

A chalk drawing sent to Neighbourhood Support Whanganui Photo / Supplied

"We have over 400 contacts throughout Whanganui, and they can look out for the elderly members of the community especially.

"It's good to make sure curtains are being opened in the morning, and those who might not have many loved ones around have someone to reach out to.

Advertisement

"Even down to sharing fruit and clearing letterboxes."

Deane said there were 4400 members of Neighbourhood Support, with 400 street contacts.

"Neighbourhood Support groups are great for creating safe, resilient and connected communities, and crime prevention is at the top of the list," she said.

"We work in partnership with the Police to share the weekly burglary statistics as well as car theft statistics and other vital safety information from our partner agencies.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

Trudi Deane (seated, centre) with Shirley Forward (Chairperson, standing), Debbie Mortensen (Assistant Area Coordinator) and volunteer Sumita Dale at last years 'Neighbours Day Aotearoa' event at Mitre 10 Mega. Also pictured is Snr Constable Keith Thomson Photo / Supplied

If you're in need of assistance through the alert level 4 lockdown, Neighbourhood Watch New Zealand has a hotline available, which will connect you with a trained counsellor. You can call or txt 1737, 24 hours a day.

"Keep up the good work looking out for your neighbours, and keep connected with those around you, at a safe distance of course," Deane said.

‌