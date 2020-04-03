The number of Covid-19 cases in the Bay of Plenty rose by seven today, with one patient in Tauranga Hospital.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield confirmed there were 71 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

The 71 cases are made up of 49 new confirmed cases and 22 new probable cases.

It brings the total to 868 cases in New Zealand since the pandemic began,

Advertisement

One person is in an ICU.

There have been 2000 lab tests a day, a total of almost 30,000 tests conducted so far.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus Bay of Plenty breakdown

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Three new Bay cases today

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Tauranga testing centre to move to Baypark

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Eight cases in Bay of Plenty DHB to date



According to information on the Ministry of Health website, the number of current Bay of Plenty cases rose to 28, from 21 yesterday. All were in the Western region, encompassing Tauranga and the Western Bay of Plenty district.

The Lakes area, including Rotorua and Taupō districts, remained at 11 confirmed and probable cases.

The Eastern Bay, which recorded its first case on Wednesday, still only has one case, according to a breakdown provided by Toi Te Ora Public Health.

The Western Bay has 27 cases, Rotorua 7 and Taupō 4.

There are no clusters of more than 10 connected cases in either region.

Advertisement

The district health board regions with the most cases were Southern, Waikato, Auckland and Waitemata.