

Police presence is increasing in Kaitaia after concerns were raised over the town's ''disappointing'' actions under the national lockdown.

On Wednesday, Kaitaia doctor Lance O'Sullivan posted a video of a busy street of New Zealand's northernmost town, saying: "This is not a lockdown, this is a joke!".

The scenes, which showed a number of cars driving down the street, prompted outgoing Police Commissioner Mike Bush to confirm more police resources would travel to Kaitaia to help ensure lockdown rules were followed.

Under current restrictions, extensive travel was only permitted for people working in essential services and those people using essential services. Leaving your house on foot or bike had been allowed as long as people kept their excursions local.

Superintendent Tony Hill, Northland Police's district commander, said the number of people out and about in Kaitaia's town centre in recent days was disappointing and unacceptable.

"It is clear that there are a number of people who are leaving their homes for non-essential purposes and failing to follow the restrictions in place," he said.

"We don't want to be arresting people for not complying, however further enforcement action may be taken against those who are repeatedly refusing to comply with the restrictions."

Police could not confirm how many staff members had been sent to Kaitaia or what the new total number of police staff was in Kaitaia. Hill said police officers would be educating and encouraging people to comply with the restrictions.

That came as Northland registered no further Covid-19 cases, keeping the region's tally at 11 - 10 confirmed and one probable. One of the 10 confirmed cases had recovered.

The Northland District Health Board confirmed one case had been discharged from Whangārei Hospital yesterday morning and there were no other cases in hospital. Nine cases were in self-isolation at their homes.

It also confirmed more than100 people were tested across Northland's seven community-based assessment centres on Wednesday and expected similar numbers for yesterday. Of the 11 Northland cases, five had been tested at these centres.

As announced by Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield, New Zealand had its highest number of new cases in one day with 89 (76 confirmed, 13 probable) as at 9am yesterday.

New Zealand's combined total was 797 cases, including 92 which had recovered. Bloomfield said 51 per cent of cases related to travel, 31 per cent related to confirmed cases and 17 per cent were still being investigated.

Bloomfield said he expected many cases in that 17 per cent to be community transmission. On Wednesday, 2563 tests were processed to take the national total to over 26,000 test from eight labs, which would increase to 10 next week.

Bloomfield identified the district health boards with the most Covid-19 cases to be Southern (most coming from Queenstown), Waikato, Auckland and Waitemata.

In a shock move yesterday, Bauer Media NZ confirmed it would end the publication of a range of New Zealand magazines including Woman's Day, New Zealand Woman's Weekly, The Australian Women's Weekly, the Listener, North & South, Next, Metro, Kia Ora, Home NZ and Your Home & Garden.

In her daily press conference, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern strongly rejected the idea the Government's actions caused Bauer to close its doors.

Ardern said within days of the lockdown announcement, Bauer contacted the Government but did not express interest in being classed as an essential service or accepting the wage subsidy, she said.

"I reject any suggestion that Covid-19 and our response to it has caused [Bauer] to shut their printing press, but I deeply regret that they have," Ardern said.

"In my view, they should have taken [the Government support] up and kept going."

As private media companies feel the pinch of declining advertising revenue, Minister of Finance Grant Robertson said the Government understood New Zealand needed more than just state-funded media institutions.

He confirmed Minister of Broadcasting, Communications and Digital Media Kris Faafoi had been in regular contact with media companies to find a solution.