An emergency response package aimed at supporting the Whanganui arts community with "resilience grants" and "short-term relief for investment clients" has been launched Creative New Zealand.

Whanganui district councillor Helen Craig said creative individuals and organisations in Whanganui would be immediately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic with the Artists Open Studios being cancelled and theatres and galleries being unable to trade.

Phase one funding will open on April 14 for distribution through to June 30.

The criteria and application forms are not yet available.



Advertisement

"Unfortunately existing funding from Creative NZ is suspended including currently open funds, with everything going into their COVID emergency response," Craig said.

"This means our application for the $150,000 Arts in the Region Fund is on hold."

Craig said Emma Bugden had recently joined Whanganui & Partners to provide support and advice for the creative sector and encouraged anyone with questions to call Bugden on 0273117998.

Resilience Grants are designed for eligible artists, arts practitioners, arts groups and arts organisations, and are divided between "arts continuity" (up to $50,000), and the "emergency relief grant" (up to $10,000 per individual).

Craig said that applicants will need to include details of the impact of Covid-19 on their arts practice.

The short term relief for investment clients grant is open to existing investment clients, with priority given to those materially negatively impacted by Covid-19, to help them stabilise their businesses.

Craig said that all artists, art practitioners, arts groups and arts organisations should take advantage of the hardship support available through the Government's Covid-19 Economic Response Package, which has been extended to provide cover for self-employed, charities and others.

Full details of Creative NZ's announcements and updates can be found here: www.creativenz.govt.nz/covid-19-cnz-response

Advertisement

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website