Parties could work together on virus threat

Let's hope we don't get a continuation of Simon Bridges and the like, harping and criticising the Government's dealings with the coronavirus.

I am sure all those involved are doing their utmost to contain its spread, while facing increasing stress and pressure and, at the same time, heeding the advice of both health and economic professionals.

Like wars and disasters, a unified effort is what is needed. I would even go far enough to suggest a cross-party working group be formed and strategic people be selected. In this way there would be a continuation of plans no matter what party is in power. Our PM has stated, though, that she is doing her best to keep the Opposition informed.

While this is election year, let's do away with the cheap shots thrown at those in the midst of it all.

KEN CARVELL

Durie Hill



Pesky computers

Being a naive chappie in my eighth decade, I tried to get my bank to answer a minor query. Hey, way to go is to ring the local branch, whose number is in the telephone directory. After the phone ringing for three minutes in a very small office complex I gave up and assumed they had all gone to the pub.

Being a resourceful bloke I thought I would try the bank's 0800 number. This time the wait was 14 minutes and the elevator music was crap. I did eventually get a response that may solve my question.

As I sat here contemplating my navel, I decided that the world was a better place before the introduction of computers and foreign call centres, which removed the human contact and put many people out of work so that the "bottom line" of business's continued to show a profit. Now cheques are buggered, too.

I just hope that the current millennial generation suffer the same "progress" inflicted upon them by the next generation, as they have done to us.

D PARTNER

Eastown

A slippery slope

Ian Bell's

Many of us will feel just a little of his pain at witnessing his loved one's suffering. However, Mr Bell, it is not that we don't want those suffering to have control over when they say goodbye with dignity, it's that many thousands of us do not have any trust in our politicians.

We fear this is the beginning of a slippery slope to convenience that once the public is comfortable with the idea of legalised power over our deaths they may become blasé, missing manipulative alterations to this bill, until it has morphed into enabling government entities to also hold that power, for convenience's sake. Or, perhaps given to families also.

It has been made quite clear to us that successive Governments have been less than trustworthy. Creating widespread poverty as they siphon much-needed funding into the pockets of the wealthy. We fear that they will convince themselves that we wise ones are such a drain on society that eradication would be a means of saving monies. Looking to the future that is a very real concern of many, many thousands of us.

DENISE LOCKETT

Whanganui