Each year, Whanganui's Lyric Singers present an end-of-year concert that is not only pleasant to the ears but also benefits the community.

Proceeds from the concert go to a nominated Whanganui charity each year and the Women's Refuge will benefit from the Lift Your Voices concert to be presented on November 24.

Guest artists are also a feature of the annual concerts and Lyric Singers' musical director, Joanna Love, said there is a great line-up this year.

"Hot Potato is a modern skiffle band playing upbeat songs with an emphasis on vocal harmony and a party attitude."

Hot Potato is Paul Curran on guitar and blues harp, Steve Duggan on bass, Geoff Follet on the keyboard, Kerry Hagen, guitar and Colin Luttrell, ukulele.

"Other guest artists are vocalists Rosie Rendell and Marie Brooks (who will also take a turn at the piano) and young violinist Xavier Gregory."

Love will conduct the Lyric Singers choir and the accompanist is Lisa Boessenkool who will also play the flute solo for Wild Mountain Thyme.

Last year, the Lyric Singers' concert raised $1200 for Whanganui group Singing for the Brain and featured Welsh Mezzo Soprano Elin Tomos and Whanganui poet Airini Beautrais.

Lift Your Voices: Saturday, November 24, 2pm, at Christ Church, Wicksteed St.

Adults $15. Children Free. Tickets at the door.