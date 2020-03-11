The Raw Comedy Quest is giving local comedians a chance to showcase their best material and progress to the national final.

Ben Caldwell, who is hosting the event at Whanganui's Lucky Bar on Thursday, March 12, said the Raw Comedy Quest had only visited Palmerston North in the central region previously, but the 2020 competition now includes other major centres.

"This year we have expanded to other areas where comedy has become a bit more prevalent, such as Taranaki, Hawke's Bay and Whanganui," Caldwell said.

"The winners from these central area finals will progress to the regional final in Palmerston North, then, potentially, the national final in Auckland."

The national final takes place at the Q Theatre on May 21, during the International Comedy Festival, with $2500 in prizes up for grabs.

Caldwell said location shouldn't be a factor for budding performers, and the Raw Comedy Quest is able to offer a pathway forward for regional comedians.

"I'd love to see a winner from provincial New Zealand and I don't think it will be too long before we see it happen.

"There's lots of untapped talent out there, and we've already seen a lot of high quality stuff from Hawke's Bay and Taranaki."

Each entrant has up to six minutes to perform original material. Anyone who goes over eight minutes will be automatically disqualified.

"We've only had a couple of disqualifications so far this year," Caldwell said.

"If you're on stage and you hear Oscar Awards music begin to play, it's time to wrap things up."

The Whanganui event begins at 8pm on Thursday, March 12, and entries are still open.

For more information, go to www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/raw-comedy-quest-2020-whanganui/whanganui

Comedian Rhian Wood-Hill brightened up a Whanganui audience while walking the long way to Auckland using his journey to bring awareness to Lifeline. Photo / supplied

