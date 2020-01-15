The River City is about to celebrate the biggest weekend of the year as Whanganui Vintage Weekend begins this Friday night. The first Whanganui Vintage Weekend was held in 2012 as a supporting event for the International Vintage Car Club Rally. Eight years later it has grown into Whanganui's biggest party of the year. From Friday evening until Monday afternoon, the past will become the present with events and machinery representing every decade of the past century and then some. Pick up a programme and make bookings at Whanganui i-Site or see
ALL WEEK
Whanganui Summer Programme
Where: Various locations
Details: See Saturday's Chronicle for next week's events. Pick up a programme and make bookings at Whanganui i-Site Visitor Centre.
Whanganui East Pool
When: Open 11am-6pm Monday to Thursday and 11am-5pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Where: 67 Tinirau St
Details: Entry charges are $4 for adults, $3.50 for students and seniors, $3 children (5-16), and $2.50 for a hydroslide pass. There is a $1.50 charge for preschoolers and spectators.
THURSDAY
Thoughtful Thursday
When: 6.30pm
Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St
Details: Armstrong: David Fairhead's 2019 film is a definitive life story of Neil Armstrong from his childhood in Ohio to his first steps on the moon, and beyond. $10 (cash) at the door or book at www.confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.
FRIDAY
Stargazing
When: Half an hour after sundown
Where: Ward Observatory, Cooks Gardens, St Hill St
Details: Entry is by donation (suggested $2, $5 family). Call Ross 027 245 8066 with queries.
Whanganui Vintage Weekend
When: All weekend
Where: Various locations
Details: Whanganui Vintage Weekend is about celebrating the very best of every era, be it magnificent machinery, fabulous fashion, buildings, music, theatre and food. See 48 Hours in Saturday's Chronicle for a full list of events or visit the whanganuivintageweekend.nz.
SATURDAY
Whanganui Retro Market
When: 8.30am-2pm rain or shine
Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank
Details: The regular Saturday market takes on a retro theme for Whanganui Vintage Weekend, as stallholders bring out their original and recreated treasures from another era.
The Vintage Fair
When: 10am-4pm
Where: 79 Victoria Ave
Details: Shop for vintage, retro, antiques, collectables and fashion. $2 entry.
The Bard in the Bookstore
When: 2pm
Where: Patrick's Pre-Read Books, 65 Ridgway St
Details: Enjoy the highlights reel of The Merchant of Venice at this pop-up, abridged version of Shakespeare's black comedy. Gold coin entry.
Music Hall Variety
When: Doors open at 6pm
Where: Wanganui Repertory Theatre, 4 Ridgway St
Details: Vintage Weekend special. Music, vintage fashion parade, refreshments served with loads of fun.
Cooks Classic Athletics
When: 7pm-9pm
Where: Cooks Gardens
Details: Entry via Cooks St gate. Free entry, donations appreciated. Programmes available for sale.
Great Opera Moments
When: 7.30pm
Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House
Details: An opportunity to be enchanted and entertained by all the students of the NZ Opera School. Adult $35, senior and student $30. See www.whanganuioperaweek.nz
Jon Toogood
When: 7.30pm
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: Shihad frontman performs unplugged for a singalong show sharing his own songs and favourite covers along with some banter. Tickets $45.
SUNDAY
Radio Control Car Racing
When: 11.30am-5pm
Where: Bedford Ave
Details: $20 race entry. Contact WRCCC to find out more.
MONDAY
Jigger Rides
When: 10am-4pm
Where: Taupo Quay rail yards, 151 Taupo Quay
Details: Have fun rattling along the railway tracks on our restored jiggers. Vintage Weekend special $2 per person.
Heritage Walking Tours
When: 10am and 2pm
Where: Morning walk departs from Veteran Steps, Pukenamu Queens Park and afternoon walk departs from Whanganui i-Site.
Details: Hosted by Whanganui history and heritage expert Kyle Dalton. Booking essential. Book at Whanganui i-Site.
Christof van der Ven & Jed Parsons
When: 7.30pm
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: UK musician Christof van der Ven and Jed Parsons (NZ) join forces for their Together At Last tour.
TUESDAY
Farmers Market
When: 2.30pm-5.30pm
Where: All Saint's Church hall, Moana St, Whanganui East
Details: Local growers selling fruit, vegetables and free-range eggs.
If you have an item for this free column, email news@whanganui chronicle.co.nz with details. The deadline for information about events from, and including, Thursday, January 23, to Wednesday, January 29, is noon Tuesday, January 21.