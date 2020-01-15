The River City is about to celebrate the biggest weekend of the year as Whanganui Vintage Weekend begins this Friday night. The first Whanganui Vintage Weekend was held in 2012 as a supporting event for the International Vintage Car Club Rally. Eight years later it has grown into Whanganui's biggest party of the year. From Friday evening until Monday afternoon, the past will become the present with events and machinery representing every decade of the past century and then some. Pick up a programme and make bookings at Whanganui i-Site or see

ALL WEEK

Whanganui Summer Programme

Where: Various locations

Details: See Saturday's Chronicle for next week's events. Pick up a programme and make bookings at Whanganui i-Site Visitor Centre.

Whanganui East Pool

When: Open 11am-6pm Monday to Thursday and 11am-5pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Where: 67 Tinirau St

Details: Entry charges are $4 for adults, $3.50 for students and seniors, $3 children (5-16), and $2.50 for a hydroslide pass. There is a $1.50 charge for preschoolers and spectators.

THURSDAY

Thoughtful Thursday

When: 6.30pm

Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St

Details: Armstrong: David Fairhead's 2019 film is a definitive life story of Neil Armstrong from his childhood in Ohio to his first steps on the moon, and beyond. $10 (cash) at the door or book at www.confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.

FRIDAY

Stargazing

When: Half an hour after sundown

Where: Ward Observatory, Cooks Gardens, St Hill St

Details: Entry is by donation (suggested $2, $5 family). Call Ross 027 245 8066 with queries.

Whanganui Vintage Weekend

When: All weekend

Where: Various locations

Details: Whanganui Vintage Weekend is about celebrating the very best of every era, be it magnificent machinery, fabulous fashion, buildings, music, theatre and food. See 48 Hours in Saturday's Chronicle for a full list of events or visit the whanganuivintageweekend.nz.

SATURDAY

Whanganui Retro Market

When: 8.30am-2pm rain or shine

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank

Details: The regular Saturday market takes on a retro theme for Whanganui Vintage Weekend, as stallholders bring out their original and recreated treasures from another era.

The Vintage Fair

When: 10am-4pm

Where: 79 Victoria Ave

Details: Shop for vintage, retro, antiques, collectables and fashion. $2 entry.

The Bard in the Bookstore

When: 2pm

Where: Patrick's Pre-Read Books, 65 Ridgway St

Details: Enjoy the highlights reel of The Merchant of Venice at this pop-up, abridged version of Shakespeare's black comedy. Gold coin entry.

Music Hall Variety

When: Doors open at 6pm

Where: Wanganui Repertory Theatre, 4 Ridgway St

Details: Vintage Weekend special. Music, vintage fashion parade, refreshments served with loads of fun.

Cooks Classic Athletics

When: 7pm-9pm

Where: Cooks Gardens

Details: Entry via Cooks St gate. Free entry, donations appreciated. Programmes available for sale.

Great Opera Moments

When: 7.30pm

Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House

Details: An opportunity to be enchanted and entertained by all the students of the NZ Opera School. Adult $35, senior and student $30. See www.whanganuioperaweek.nz

Jon Toogood

When: 7.30pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: Shihad frontman performs unplugged for a singalong show sharing his own songs and favourite covers along with some banter. Tickets $45.

SUNDAY

Radio Control Car Racing

When: 11.30am-5pm

Where: Bedford Ave

Details: $20 race entry. Contact WRCCC to find out more.

MONDAY

Jigger Rides

When: 10am-4pm

Where: Taupo Quay rail yards, 151 Taupo Quay

Details: Have fun rattling along the railway tracks on our restored jiggers. Vintage Weekend special $2 per person.

Heritage Walking Tours

When: 10am and 2pm

Where: Morning walk departs from Veteran Steps, Pukenamu Queens Park and afternoon walk departs from Whanganui i-Site.

Details: Hosted by Whanganui history and heritage expert Kyle Dalton. Booking essential. Book at Whanganui i-Site.



Christof van der Ven & Jed Parsons

When: 7.30pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: UK musician Christof van der Ven and Jed Parsons (NZ) join forces for their Together At Last tour.

TUESDAY

Farmers Market

When: 2.30pm-5.30pm

Where: All Saint's Church hall, Moana St, Whanganui East

Details: Local growers selling fruit, vegetables and free-range eggs.

