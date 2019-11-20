The annual Marton Market Day is the largest and most vibrant event in the Rangitikei calendar and it is on this Saturday. There will be more than 200 stalls and all-day entertainment. Live music, comedians and roving street performers. There will be free activities for the kids to try and even a circus zone where they can learn some new tricks.
THURSDAY
River City Artists
Beginners to established artists
When: 9.30am-4pm
Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St
Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448.
Thoughtful Thursday
When: 6.30pm.
Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St
Details: The Great Museum - Award-winning documentary portrays one of the most important museums in the world: Vienna's Museum of Art History. All proceeds from the screening will be donated to Whanganui Regional Museum. Book at confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474. $10 at the door.
FRIDAY
Twinkle Toes at St Paul's
When: 10am-11.15am
Where: St Paul's Hall, Cooks St
Details: Music for preschoolers. Gold coin entry.
White Ribbon Whanganui March
When: 12.30pm
Where: Assemble at corner of St Hill St and Taupō Quay.
Details: Join White Ribbon Whanganui to march against violence towards women. Marchers will assemble in Majestic Square afterwards. Welcome, White Ribbon Riders.
READ MORE:
• Editorial: White Ribbon campaigners lifting lid on taboo subjects
• Message behind Dan Mills' mural for Whanganui Hospital
• White Ribbon charity removes controversial opinion piece on Aziz Ansari case shared to Facebook, apologises
• White Ribbon unapologetic for refusal to support Destiny Church rally
Whanganui Sports Awards
When: 5.30pm
Where: Whanganui Function Centre
Details: An evening to celebrate and recognise our fantastic Whanganui, Rangitikei and Ruapehu sportspeople.
Park Rd Live
When: 8pm
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: West Auckland band Park Rd with guests In Business. $5 at the door.
SATURDAY
Whanganui River Markets
When: 8.30am-1pm.
Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Marton Market Day 2019
When: 9am-3pm
Where: Broadway and Marton Park, Follett Street
Details: More 200 stalls, entertainment, competitions and activities all day long, there is something for everyone to enjoy.
Piece by Piece Concert
When: 2pm
Where: Christ Church, Wicksteed St
Details: Lyric Singers perform in support of Jigsaw Whanganui. The concert will feature guest artists Abacus Trio & Denise McNeill with violinist Hideki Yutoku. Adults $15, children free. Tickets at the door (cash only).
SUNDAY
Whanganui Disability Sport Expo
When: 10am-2pm
Where: Springvale Stadium
Details: Everyone invited. Expo is a chance to try wheelchair basketball, boccia or goalball and what bikes are available.
Castlecliff Market
When: 11am-3pm.
Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Founders Society Fair
When: 2pm
Where: St Andrews Church, Glasgow St
Details: Christmas variety, amusements and recollections of Christmas past.
Music Society Concert
When: 4pm
Where: St Pauls Hall, Cooks St
Details: Wanganui Music Society presents end-of-year vocal and instrumental concert followed by refreshments. Members: free. $5 entry at the door for non-members.
The Nixon Boats
When: 4.30pm
Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupō Quay
Details: This week's speaker for the Sarjeant is Murray Crawford whose forebear James Nixon owned a fleet of launches and rowing boats operating on the Whanganui River from the 1880s to 1937. General Admission $12, Gallery Friends and Stars $10. Inquiries: 06 349 0506
Sunday Grand Jam
When: 6.30pm
Where: Grand Hotel Irish Bar, St Hill St
Details: Free. A relaxed sing-around session for acoustic musicians, singers and listeners. All abilities and styles of music.
Unusual Subjects
When: 8pm
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: Jamie Patterson, Lane Pilkington and Camilo Aristizabal explore the obscure, delve into the absurd and discuss unique comedic ideas on stage. Tickets $20 from eventfinda.
MONDAY
Here Come the Brides Tour
When: 12.30pm-1pm
Where: Samuel Drew Gallery, Whanganui Regional Museum
Details: Enjoy a 30-minute guided tour of the exhibition with Collection Manager Trish Nugent-Lyne.
Whanganui Film Society
When: 7pm.
Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St
Details: Girl Asleep - 2015 romantic comedy from Australian director Rosemary Myers. Closing night and AGM. See whanganuifilmsociety.org.nz for details.
TUESDAY
Twilight Walk
When: 6pm.
Where: Meet at small concrete building on riverbank past army camp near airport.
Details: Wanganui Tramping Club guided walk - a riverbank wander from Landguard Bluff to opposite the port seeing various artefacts along the way. Free, all welcome.
Whanganui Science Forum
Where: Davis Lecture Theatre
When: 7.30pm
Details: Scientists Laura Wallace, Kate Boersen and Kate Clark from East Coast Lab. Unlocking the secrets of the Hikurangi subduction zone. $4 members, $5 non-members.
WEDNESDAY
Knit and yarn
When: 10am-noon
Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St
Details: All knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.
If you have an item for this free column, email news@whanganui chronicle.co.nz with details. The deadline for information about events from, and including, Thursday, November 28, to Wednesday, December 4, is noon Tuesday, November 26.