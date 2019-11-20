The annual Marton Market Day is the largest and most vibrant event in the Rangitikei calendar and it is on this Saturday. There will be more than 200 stalls and all-day entertainment. Live music, comedians and roving street performers. There will be free activities for the kids to try and even a circus zone where they can learn some new tricks.

THURSDAY

River City Artists

Beginners to established artists

When: 9.30am-4pm

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448.

Thoughtful Thursday

When: 6.30pm.

Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St

Details: The Great Museum - Award-winning documentary portrays one of the most important museums in the world: Vienna's Museum of Art History. All proceeds from the screening will be donated to Whanganui Regional Museum. Book at confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474. $10 at the door.

FRIDAY

Twinkle Toes at St Paul's

When: 10am-11.15am

Where: St Paul's Hall, Cooks St

Details: Music for preschoolers. Gold coin entry.

White Ribbon Whanganui March

When: 12.30pm

Where: Assemble at corner of St Hill St and Taupō Quay.

Details: Join White Ribbon Whanganui to march against violence towards women. Marchers will assemble in Majestic Square afterwards. Welcome, White Ribbon Riders.

Whanganui Sports Awards

When: 5.30pm

Where: Whanganui Function Centre

Details: An evening to celebrate and recognise our fantastic Whanganui, Rangitikei and Ruapehu sportspeople.

Park Rd Live

When: 8pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: West Auckland band Park Rd with guests In Business. $5 at the door.



SATURDAY

Whanganui River Markets

When: 8.30am-1pm.

Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Marton Market Day 2019

When: 9am-3pm

Where: Broadway and Marton Park, Follett Street

Details: More 200 stalls, entertainment, competitions and activities all day long, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Piece by Piece Concert

When: 2pm

Where: Christ Church, Wicksteed St

Details: Lyric Singers perform in support of Jigsaw Whanganui. The concert will feature guest artists Abacus Trio & Denise McNeill with violinist Hideki Yutoku. Adults $15, children free. Tickets at the door (cash only).

SUNDAY

Whanganui Disability Sport Expo

When: 10am-2pm

Where: Springvale Stadium

Details: Everyone invited. Expo is a chance to try wheelchair basketball, boccia or goalball and what bikes are available.

Castlecliff Market

When: 11am-3pm.

Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Founders Society Fair

When: 2pm

Where: St Andrews Church, Glasgow St

Details: Christmas variety, amusements and recollections of Christmas past.

Music Society Concert

When: 4pm

Where: St Pauls Hall, Cooks St

Details: Wanganui Music Society presents end-of-year vocal and instrumental concert followed by refreshments. Members: free. $5 entry at the door for non-members.

The Nixon Boats

When: 4.30pm

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupō Quay

Details: This week's speaker for the Sarjeant is Murray Crawford whose forebear James Nixon owned a fleet of launches and rowing boats operating on the Whanganui River from the 1880s to 1937. General Admission $12, Gallery Friends and Stars $10. Inquiries: 06 349 0506

Sunday Grand Jam

When: 6.30pm

Where: Grand Hotel Irish Bar, St Hill St

Details: Free. A relaxed sing-around session for acoustic musicians, singers and listeners. All abilities and styles of music.

Unusual Subjects

When: 8pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: Jamie Patterson, Lane Pilkington and Camilo Aristizabal explore the obscure, delve into the absurd and discuss unique comedic ideas on stage. Tickets $20 from eventfinda.

MONDAY

Here Come the Brides Tour

When: 12.30pm-1pm

Where: Samuel Drew Gallery, Whanganui Regional Museum

Details: Enjoy a 30-minute guided tour of the exhibition with Collection Manager Trish Nugent-Lyne.

Whanganui Film Society

When: 7pm.

Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St

Details: Girl Asleep - 2015 romantic comedy from Australian director Rosemary Myers. Closing night and AGM. See whanganuifilmsociety.org.nz for details.

TUESDAY

Twilight Walk

When: 6pm.

Where: Meet at small concrete building on riverbank past army camp near airport.

Details: Wanganui Tramping Club guided walk - a riverbank wander from Landguard Bluff to opposite the port seeing various artefacts along the way. Free, all welcome.

Whanganui Science Forum

Where: Davis Lecture Theatre

When: 7.30pm

Details: Scientists Laura Wallace, Kate Boersen and Kate Clark from East Coast Lab. Unlocking the secrets of the Hikurangi subduction zone. $4 members, $5 non-members.

WEDNESDAY

Knit and yarn

When: 10am-noon

Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St

Details: All knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.

