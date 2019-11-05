If you fancy a laugh after the disappointing Rugby World Cup result then Wellington comedians Alexander Sparrow and Katie Boyle are here to oblige.

Last month they were in Whanganui delivering solo Shakespearean performances and now they are back with some side-splitting stand-up.

Sparrow has been internationally recognised as one of the world's top 10 Trump impersonators and performed in Hollywood along with the other eminent parodists in 2017.

He has also won several comedy awards and toured nationally with his five-character comedy shows.

"But I haven't toured with a stand-up show since 2014," he says.

"It's great to be back performing as me again – and to try get away with more provocative material than I used to do."

He says his show, which kicks off at Lucky Bar + Kitchen on Sunday, is a mix of his best old material with his best new stuff.

Alexander Sparrow promises to deliver as much provocative material as he can get away with in his stand-up show. Photo /Supplied

Opening the show is Boyle's character Pat Goldsack, an 87-year-old woman who runs a swingers club and brothel.

Pat Goldsack's Swingers Club & Brothel won the best comedy award at the 2018 Palmy Fringe Festival and has been nominated for seven more awards across three different cities.

"I do love Whanganui," 'Pat' says, "I met one of my husbands here. The naughtiest one, no doubt."

Sparrow promises that the show has something for everyone but warns that it does contain adult material.

"Sometimes you want to leave the kids at home and get a little naughty."

Stand Up Comedy: Pat Goldsack and Alexander Sparrow. Nightly shows at 7.30pm from Sunday, November 10, until Thursday, November 14, at Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St. Tickets $15 each or $25 for a double pass from eventfinda.co.nz.