Woman sought

Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of Rachel Anne Boyd, 44, on a warrant to arrest issued by the Marton District Court. She is believed to be frequenting the Whanganui and Marton areas. Information can be given by phoning 111 or confidentially via CrimeStoppers on 0800555111.

Rachel Anne Boyd, 44

Climate roadshow

The Extinction Rebellion's Election Roadshow for Climate is coming to Whanganui on Sunday September 20. It aims to make climate change a major issue in the election. A speaker on ocean biodiversity loss from climate change and seabed mining is planned for the afternoon, plus an evening korero with local Quakers and talk from activist Peter Watson.

Mardi Gras delay

Covid-19 has forced another date change for the annual Ohakune Mardi Gras. Originally scheduled for June with a range of international acts, it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions. The event was rescheduled for September 19. The organisers have now decided to postpone it again, with the new date to be Saturday, November 7, and an all-Kiwi line-up.

Horizons consultation

An introductory video about climate change is available to people who want to add their thoughts to Horizons Regional Council's consultation on climate change. It is online at https://vimeo.com/455677382. Responses in the consultation can be added at https://horizonsregionalcouncil.mysocialpinpoint.com/climate-change.

Advertisement

News on the go

Apps offer latest news

Get your Whanganui news on the go with the new NZ Herald app. Available through the Apple App store and Google Play, the app features first-class local, national and international journalism. You can also personalise it to display local weather, and choose to receive news alerts from the Whanganui Chronicle as well as the latest national news, sport, politics and business.