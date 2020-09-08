Turoa skier rescued

A skier had to be rescued after sliding 500 metres on ice off the side of the Turoa skifield on Friday. The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter crew was called to the skifield on Friday morning. The local ski patrol were able to locate the skier and transported her down the skifield to the Turoa Medical Centre. Despite a big fall, the patient received only minor injuries.

Waiouru testing centre

A Covid-19 pop up community-based assessment centre (CBAC) will run from 11am to 2.30pm this Friday, September 11 in Waiouru, behind the Army Museum, off Hassett Dr. Testing is for people with flu-like symptoms and also those who are at greater risk of being exposed to Covid-19.

Drivers needed

Age Concern Whanganui desperately needs new Meals on Wheels drivers. Volunteers only have to spare one and a half hours once a month. They will get a regular route and get to know clients. To volunteer contact Janet Lewis on 345 1799.

Climate-risk action

The consultation on climate change risk in the Horizons region, begun on September 7, is only a first stage. People are first being asked what they value. When vulnerable property and assets are identified there will be more consultation about how to intervene to reduce the risk to it, Horizons principal adviser Tom Bowen says.

DJ and comedy show

Alexander Sparrow's DJ Trump and stand-up comedy show is on at Lucky Bar + Kitchen this evening at 7pm. Tickets are $30. Whanganui local comedian Kajun Campbell Brooking is the opening act.

