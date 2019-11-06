What if politicians with fossil fuel-fed fantasy mindsets were aware of the estimated 13 per cent of the world's undiscovered oil and 30 per cent of undiscovered gas housed in the Arctic region?

What if they were also aware that the region had an abundance of uranium, rare earth minerals, gold and diamonds? What if they were cognisant of the untapped resources and the multitude of fisheries in the Arctic?

What if their advisers informed them of the 20 days saved if Arctic sea lanes were opened between Asia and the west due to there being less ice in the area? What if their countries' economies could afford the billions it will cost to block storm surges to protect their citizens?

If their re-election depended on their convincing people the historical way of life was restorable, would they see climate change as the problem it is, or as an opportunity in disguise?

A group of political leaders is seeing climate change as an opportunity for global economic growth. In his address to the Arctic Council ministerial meeting in Finland on May 6 this year, United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, "the Arctic is at the forefront of opportunity and abundance".

The US refused to sign any declaration that mentioned climate change. President Donald Trump's Administration is also reported to be setting up an internal working group to counter the scientific consensus that climate change is a global threat.

The blatantly jingoistic mantra spruiked by politicians leading to policies that isolate nations cause, and will continue to cause, physical and psychological disruption to millions of people. Despite that, they will continue with their own agendas. We can therefore expect a plethora of supposed scientific evidence of the type distributed for decades advising there was no link between smoking and lung cancer.

MAX WARBURTON

Whanganui



Warranty neglect

Wanganui was my home city and is a place I love to visit.

A recent visit, which included a nostalgic walk up Victoria Ave, produced an unusual outcome.

I noticed no fewer than eight vehicles in one block with expired registrations and WOFs.

I have to wonder: Is this the norm in Wanganui, or is there a special exemption for neglected vehicles ?

Given the risk to law-abiding motorists, with potentially unsafe vehicles on the road, perhaps it would be a good idea for the local traffic enforcers to take a walk as I did.

Be nice if this changes next time I wander up beautiful Victoria Ave.

STEVE VOULLAIRE

Paraparaumu





Time for roses

It needs to be said. Many areas in the city, in particular throughout Victoria Ave, after the blooming tulips last month now have a beautiful display of all kinds of roses. Credit to the gardeners, credit to the Whanganui District Council. A welcoming initiative, a pleasure to look around!

ROMBOUT VAN RIEMSDIJK

Whanganui

Fake news

Why is the Whanganui Chronicle disrespecting US President Trump?

One would have to be highly prejudiced or just stupid to believe all that fake news.

Does the Washington swamp reach all the way here to Aotearoa NZ?

We have had our own version of that Washington situation since 1840.

As will be seen and heard when, as stated by the present Government, the real history of this country is revealed.

Then perhaps justice for Maori will be seen to be done. But don't hold your breath.

POTONGA NEILSON

Castlecliff



