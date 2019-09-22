The New South Wales Government has announced it will spend $10 million to relocate native fish from the Lower Darling, which is experiencing low water levels and facing a long Australian summer with little rain forecast.

Researchers indicate the causes are climate change and water extraction by irrigators upstream, resulting in an expensive "Noah's Ark" type intervention funded by taxpayers with no guarantee of success.

This is the type of lose-lose-lose situation humanity increasingly faces worldwide: environmental disruption accompanied by poor resource management resulting in an expensive Band-Aid response.

Observations suggest these scenarios result from a failure to connect the

