Cinders - The True Story

Wanganui Repertory's Christmas Panto is on all week with matinee performances on Saturday and Sunday.

When: Thursday and Friday 6.30pm, Saturday 1pm, Sunday 2pm

Where: 4 Ridgway St

Details: Tickets $10 to $25 from Royal Wanganui Opera House. Tickets purchased will support donations of personal care products to City Mission Whanganui.

THURSDAY

River City Artists

When: 9.30am-4pm

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St

Details: Beginners to established artists. Contact Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448.

Thoughtful Thursday

When: 6.30pm

Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St

Details: Ask Dr Ruth - Charting the incredible life of Dr Ruth Westheimer, a Holocaust survivor who became America's most famous sex therapist. $10 at the door or book at www.confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.

FRIDAY

Twinkle Toes at St Paul's

When: 10am-11.15am

Where: St Paul's Hall, Cooks St

Details: Music for preschoolers. Gold coin entry.

Christmas Model Railway Show

When: 6pm-9pm

Where: 70a Alma Rd, Gonville

Details: The Wanganui Model Railway and Engineering Society hosts its annual Christmas-themed show. Gold coin entry.

It's a Christmas Party

When: 8pm

Where: Castlecliff Club, Tennyson St

Details: Undercover will perform songs by favourite artists. Free admission.

A One Night Stand

When: 7.30pm

Where: Stellar Restaurant & Bar, 2 Victoria Ave

Details: Stand-up comedy featuring Ben 'Tito' Caldwell, Maggie Malone, Shaun Westerchestington and hosted by Nathan Jo-Bry, this is a show not to be missed. Tickets are $20 from eventfinda or $30 on the night,

Rock Christmas with Evenflow

When: 8pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: Rock 'n' roll from Evenflow and Dave Muso to start the night right. Plus a special Christmas menu. $10 at the door.

SATURDAY

River Traders Christmas Market

When: 8am-1pm

Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank

Details: Goods, produce, food.

3 Bridges Marathon

When: From 6am

Where: Union Boat Club, Taupo Quay

Details: The Pak'nSave Whanganui 3 Bridges Marathon. See whanganuithreebridges.co.nz for details.

Time for the annual Round the Bridges Fun Run.

Walking tours

When: 10am and 2pm today and Sunday

Where: Whanganui i-Site

Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site. To book another time phone 349 0508.

Mainstreet Whanganui Christmas Parade

When: 2pm

Where: Victoria Ave

Details: Parade begins at 2pm followed by an after-party at Majestic Square at the completion of the parade.

Christmas Model Railway Show

When: 1pm-4pm today and Sunday

Where: 70a Alma Rd, Gonville

Details: The Wanganui Model Railway and Engineering Society hosts its annual Christmas-themed show. Gold coin entry.

Christmas Cruise

When: 6pm-8pm

Where: Paddle Steamer Waimarie, 1a Taupo Quay

Details: Christmas Party Cruise to Upokongaro and return. Music by Red Parrot. Booking essential. Call 06 347 1863

The Cavemen

When: 8.30pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: New Zealand's most dangerous rock 'n' roll band have been touring the world. Now playing their first shows on home soil in four years. Tickets from undertheradar.co.nz



SUNDAY

Castlecliff Market

When: 11am-3pm

Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Santa Cruise

When: 1pm-2.30pm

Where: Paddle Steamer Waimarie, 1a Taupo Quay

Details: Father Christmas will make an appearance on this 90-minute cruise along the Whanganui River, bringing with him a sack full of presents for children under 12. Tickets for this cruise can only be purchased at the Riverboat Centre.

Sylvia's Tappers

When: 2pm

Where: Whanganui War Memorial Centre

Details: Supported by The Stringalongs. Adults $10, children $5. Door sales will be available.

