Cinders - The True Story
Wanganui Repertory's Christmas Panto is on all week with matinee performances on Saturday and Sunday.
When: Thursday and Friday 6.30pm, Saturday 1pm, Sunday 2pm
Where: 4 Ridgway St
Details: Tickets $10 to $25 from Royal Wanganui Opera House. Tickets purchased will support donations of personal care products to City Mission Whanganui.
THURSDAY
River City Artists
When: 9.30am-4pm
Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St
Details: Beginners to established artists. Contact Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448.
Thoughtful Thursday
When: 6.30pm
Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St
Details: Ask Dr Ruth - Charting the incredible life of Dr Ruth Westheimer, a Holocaust survivor who became America's most famous sex therapist. $10 at the door or book at www.confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.
FRIDAY
Twinkle Toes at St Paul's
When: 10am-11.15am
Where: St Paul's Hall, Cooks St
Details: Music for preschoolers. Gold coin entry.
Christmas Model Railway Show
When: 6pm-9pm
Where: 70a Alma Rd, Gonville
Details: The Wanganui Model Railway and Engineering Society hosts its annual Christmas-themed show. Gold coin entry.
It's a Christmas Party
When: 8pm
Where: Castlecliff Club, Tennyson St
Details: Undercover will perform songs by favourite artists. Free admission.
A One Night Stand
When: 7.30pm
Where: Stellar Restaurant & Bar, 2 Victoria Ave
Details: Stand-up comedy featuring Ben 'Tito' Caldwell, Maggie Malone, Shaun Westerchestington and hosted by Nathan Jo-Bry, this is a show not to be missed. Tickets are $20 from eventfinda or $30 on the night,
Rock Christmas with Evenflow
When: 8pm
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: Rock 'n' roll from Evenflow and Dave Muso to start the night right. Plus a special Christmas menu. $10 at the door.
SATURDAY
River Traders Christmas Market
When: 8am-1pm
Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank
Details: Goods, produce, food.
3 Bridges Marathon
When: From 6am
Where: Union Boat Club, Taupo Quay
Details: The Pak'nSave Whanganui 3 Bridges Marathon. See whanganuithreebridges.co.nz for details.
Walking tours
When: 10am and 2pm today and Sunday
Where: Whanganui i-Site
Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site. To book another time phone 349 0508.
Mainstreet Whanganui Christmas Parade
When: 2pm
Where: Victoria Ave
Details: Parade begins at 2pm followed by an after-party at Majestic Square at the completion of the parade.
Christmas Model Railway Show
When: 1pm-4pm today and Sunday
Where: 70a Alma Rd, Gonville
Details: The Wanganui Model Railway and Engineering Society hosts its annual Christmas-themed show. Gold coin entry.
Christmas Cruise
When: 6pm-8pm
Where: Paddle Steamer Waimarie, 1a Taupo Quay
Details: Christmas Party Cruise to Upokongaro and return. Music by Red Parrot. Booking essential. Call 06 347 1863
The Cavemen
When: 8.30pm
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: New Zealand's most dangerous rock 'n' roll band have been touring the world. Now playing their first shows on home soil in four years. Tickets from undertheradar.co.nz
SUNDAY
Castlecliff Market
When: 11am-3pm
Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Santa Cruise
When: 1pm-2.30pm
Where: Paddle Steamer Waimarie, 1a Taupo Quay
Details: Father Christmas will make an appearance on this 90-minute cruise along the Whanganui River, bringing with him a sack full of presents for children under 12. Tickets for this cruise can only be purchased at the Riverboat Centre.
Sylvia's Tappers
When: 2pm
Where: Whanganui War Memorial Centre
Details: Supported by The Stringalongs. Adults $10, children $5. Door sales will be available.
