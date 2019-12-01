Whanganui turned out in force for Christmas at the Races with over 4000 people attending on Saturday.

Jockey Club operations manager Brett Field said the crowd was not quite as big as at the 2018 event.

"Last year was our 170th celebration so it wasn't quite as big this year but it was a busy day.

"The weather was fantastic and we provided sunblock and encouraged people to stay well hydrated with plenty of water on hand."

Field said the turnover for the day was over $110,000 and people were obviously enjoying themselves.

"We had Damn Raucous Brass wandering around entertaining the crowds outside and The Replicants playing inside the venue."

Crowds enjoyed a great day at Wanganui Racecourse on Saturday. Photo / Lewis Gardner

"The Loader family scooped most of the Fashion in the Field prizes with the Loader Mixx team taking the group award."

Sheldon Van De Worp took the prize for best-dressed male while Lara Loader was awarded both the best-dressed female and best hat prizes.

Whanganui police officer, former All Black and Dancing with the Stars competitor Glen Osborne was a judge and presenter.

"He took a turn with Lara after he presented her best-dressed prize," said Field.

"He showed that his footwork is still impressive after his stint on TV."

At the end of the day, some racegoers headed to the Races After Party at Frank Bar + Eatery on Victoria Ave.

"We had to turn a few people away because they were too intoxicated," said Frank owner Lez Kiriona.

"Most people had paced themselves well though and it was a great night.

"You know it must be summer in Whanganui when people spend a day at the races and are still ready to party into the night."

Field said he has already sold around 150 tickets for Wanganui Christmas at the Races 2020.