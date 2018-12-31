An egg-bound chicken raised eyebrows in the Chronicle newsroom when it was suggested as a story for a reporter to follow. But it proved to be our best-read article of the year. Here are the Whanganui Chronicle's ten most popular stories of 2018 (click on headlines to read each story).

10

Whanganui surfer Felix Newton died after crashing his ute into Whanganui River in the early hours of Christmas Day 2018.

Whanganui teen Felix Newton will be remembered as a "beautiful person" with an "infectious smile". The 17-year-old died after crashing his ute into the Whanganui River off Victoria Ave Bridge in the early hours of Christmas Day.

9

Shane Anthony Solway was sentenced to 40 hours of community work by Judge Dugald Matheson for common assault.

A man got fired up when he witnessed his son being bullied at school and it resulted in him assaulting a student.

8

Rhys Hogg takes 13-year-old son Hunter shopping during the quiet hour.

Staff at a supermarket in Marton with a quiet hour are delighted to hear a store in Auckland is following suit.

7

Police are confident the needle found in the fries came from the woman's home.

A Whanganui woman was alarmed when she tipped out the fries from a takeaway meal and found a needle among them.

6

Classroom brawl caught on camera

Three students will face a disciplinary committee next week following their involvement in a fight at Whanganui High School that resulted in them being suspended.

5

People near the intersection where the crash happened work to get the bike out from under the van.

A young boy on a bicycle was lucky to come away with only a minor injury after being hit by a van at speed at a Whanganui intersection on Tuesday afternoon.

4

After being found guilty of historic sex crimes against boys Colin Roy Gifford was sentenced to 12 months' home detention.

A 77-year-old man has been sentenced for sex crimes committed in Whanganui over 30 years ago involving two boys aged between 10 and 12.

3

A story about a humble hamburger was our third most popular story of 2017.

A dispute over a burger between a Whanganui couple and a new burger joint has come to a head.

2

Christine Hopkins

A Whanganui grandmother says an old dispute over rent is preventing her from finding somewhere to live and she has to cram into a three-bedroomed house with up to 14 other people.

1

Destiny Singer paid $529 so that her pet chicken Lily could get life-saving surgery at Whanganui Veterinary Services.

It was a normal day in the office until veterinarian Dr Hein Stoop received a phone call from Destiny Singer who said something was wrong with her chicken, Lily.

